What are the top three natural resource concerns in Wallowa County? Take the NRAC’s preliminary survey. It will take less than five minutes and help guide the focus of the document.

A full list of NRAC members was not available at press time.

Representation on the Wallowa County Natural Resource Advisory Committee Standing Committee includes those recently attending the April and May meetings:

NRMP Draft Long-Term Vision for Natural Resource Management

“Wallowa County envisions a future in which natural resources are managed to support the needs of the natural resource-based economy within the capacity of the local ecosystems.

"A functioning ecosystem is biodiverse; has healthy soils and adequate water; is composed of connected habitats that persist over natural timescales; and is exposed to natural climate variation and modified by natural disturbance regimes.

"A functioning economy in Wallowa County sustains our communities and maintains our customs and culture through farming and ranching, tourism and recreation, the forest products and energy industries and cultural and subsistence practices. We recognize that functioning ecosystems and a functioning economy are not mutually exclusive and, in fact, can provide reciprocal benefits to each other when managed sustainably.”