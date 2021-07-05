JOSEPH — The next installment of the Brown Bag series, scheduled for noon on Tuesday, July 13, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, will focus on health care in Wallowa County, and specifically what is new with the Wallowa Memorial Hospital and Clinics.
"The health care system in Wallowa County has come miles from the 1980s, when Doctors Siebe and Euhus covered everything, including the emergency room," a press release from the Josephy Center states, noting that there now are 10 general practice physicians, several nurse practitioners and physician assistants, a surgeon and an orthopedist. There will also be a new clinic in Wallowa in 2022.
This Brown Bag will serve to keep attendees up to speed, asking questions such as "What is the role of the Hospital Foundation?" "How does the hospital relate to the clinics?" "Where do physical therapy and counselling fit in?" and more.
WMH Chief Nursing Officer Jenni Word and new Physicians Assistant Paul Solis will lead the discussion.
Brown Bags are free and open to the public. The event will be live in person, but can also be viewed online.
Contact the Josephy Center at 541-432-0505, or visit josephy.org for more information.
