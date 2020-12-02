ENTERPRISE — The Meyer Memorial Trust has awarded Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries in Joseph and Wallowa Resources in Enterprise grants totaling more than $280,000.
The funds will enhance natural resources and management in Wallowa County, and are among only 150 grants awarded nationwide by the trust in this year’s Funding Opportunity Awards.
Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries in Joseph was awarded $138,824, from the trust’s Healthy Environment portfolio to integrate tribal knowledge into Wallowa Lake management and explore reintroduction of sockeye salmon to the lake.
“We’re grateful to have received these funds and continue our collaborative relationship with Meyer Memorial Trust. Furthermore, this support provides continuity for our Wallowa Lake research and is synergistic with the recent Wallowa Lake Lodge easement, the Methodist Camp upper Wallowa River donation and other efforts at the lake,” said Jim Harbeck, Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries Resource Management Joseph office supervisor. “Bringing “Q’óyxc” (sockeye salmon) back home to Wallowa Lake has long been a mission of the Nez Perce Tribe. That goal is now one step closer to reality.”
Wallowa Resources will receive $144,750 from the same portfolio to expand the rural “Stewardship Economy” model in eastern Oregon through land management collaboratives, community land ownership, workforce training programs and partnerships with community-based organizations.
“A lot of it goes towards contractors and materials,” Wallowa Resources Development Director Larz Stewart said. “It’s a continuation of the stewardship economy work that we’ve been doing.”
That includes supporting restoration work on land and water, as well as creating products and markets for the small-diameter timber and residuals produced by thinning operations, he said. “It also includes education and research for youth, for the Rural Education and Vitality Center, grade 3 all the way up into college, so we have a workforce that can understand and do this work.”
The grant, Stewart said, will be augmented by additional funds from the Murdock Trust for an All-Lands Forest Stewardship Coordinator through a partnership with My Blue Mountain Woodlands. The amount of the grant is $165,000 over three years.
It will allow Wallowa Resources “to hire a new staff for community/private landowner outreach and engagement to advance all-lands shared stewardship and increase coordination capacity within the Northern Blues Forest Landscape Collaborative Restoration Program area,” Stewart said in an email. The position will be based in La Grande or Baker City.
“The Murdock Trust will support Firewise and all lands work — coordination between tribal, public and private forest lands for the restoration work that’s going to be happening over the next couple of years,” he said. “We have been notified that we will receive funding from Murdock, but at this point, we don’t know exactly how much. The funds will help us become more efficient and effective in coordinating efforts across the landscape.”
“It’s all about investing in the land and investing in people,” Stewart added.
