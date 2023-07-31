JOSEPH — He did it again — for the fifth time, Derek Kolbaba took home the bull-riding belt buckle for another spectacular Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association performance at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, on Saturday, July 29.

Kolbaba, who lived in Joseph as a child before moving to Walla Walla, Washington, still has deep ties to Joseph and the CJD Rodeo. On Saturday, he rode Lap Dance for the full eight seconds, earning 86 points. He was the only rider to stay aboard the full eight seconds among the five competing Saturday night.

