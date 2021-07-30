The Elbow Creek Fire did not grow any Thursday, July 29, and remained at 22,955 acres, the Type 1 ODF Incident Management Team 3 fighting the fire said in an update Friday morning.
What did grow is the containment of the blaze, which is now up to an estimated 57%.
"The water is flowing across all divisions of the Elbow Creek Fire," the team said in a press release. "Fire crews have fully transitioned to mop-up and an increase in the number of water tenders will keep the water flowing to help firefighters soak the remains of the fire over the next several days."
The team is continuing contingency work on the north side of the fire in case a backup fire break is needed.
Some of the more than 1,050 firefighters who aided in the efforts have moved on either back home or to other fires. As of Friday morning, the crew size had decreased to 971.
