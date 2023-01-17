ENTERPRISE — No criminal charges are going to be filed in a fatal stabbing case that occurred July 8 at Hells Canyon Overlook that left a Hermiston man dead, according to Wallowa County District Attorney Rebecca Frolander.
“The grand jury determined that the biker was acting in self-defense,” she said Tuesday, Jan. 16.
The incident occurred when Dan and Kathy Ridling, of Hermiston, were driving the Forest Service Road 39 and stopped near a curve. A couple of motorcyclists then came around the curve and were apparently startled at seeking the Ridlings’ vehicle and the lead biker — Troy Stevens, 55, of Albany — “flipped them off,” Frolander said.
Frolander said this is why Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish called the encounter a “road rage” incident. Undersheriff Billy Wells, who said the case was his to investigate, confirmed the “road rage” characterization, but declined to comment further.
Frolander said that according to testimony before the grand jury made its Dec. 15 decision, the Ridlings and Stevens and his fellow motorcyclist stopped at the overlook, unbeknownst to each other. She said the Ridlings stopped to use the restroom at the overlook.
“Neither of the parties had any idea where the others went,” Frolander said. “It wasn’t like they followed them.”
However, they did recognize each other at the overlook and a verbal altercation ensued. Frolander said Dan Ridling went back to his vehicle and got a handgun, with which he threatened Stevens.
Frolander said testimony was that Ridling said to Stevens, “I could kill you and nobody would know.”
A physical struggle began between the 6-foot, 5-inch and 300-pound Ridling and the 5-foot, 9-inch, 200-pound Stevens. The latter pulled a fixed-blade sheathed knife similar to a hunting knife and stabbed Ridling in the torso, Fish reported.
Ridling, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Since the grand jury has decided not to file charges, the case is considered concluded, Frolander said.
