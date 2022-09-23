WALLOWA COUNTY — A public meeting scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, at the Joseph Community Events Center and on Facebook live has been canceled, according to an 8 a.m. press release by the Southern Area Blue Team.

Officials from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and the Oregon Department of Forestry, in conjunction with the team, decided the recent rains and reduction in fire behavior negated the need for the meeting.

