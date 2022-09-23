A firefighter mops up on the edge of the Double Creek Fire near Imnaha on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Fire officials reported the fire grew by 378 acres in the previous 24 hours Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, but the wilderness fires registered no measurable growth.
Chris Stankis, Pacific Northwest IMT 2/Contributed Photo
A firefighter mops up on the edge of the Double Creek Fire near Imnaha on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Fire officials reported the fire grew by 378 acres in the previous 24 hours Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, but the wilderness fires registered no measurable growth.
Chris Stankis, Pacific Northwest IMT 2/Contributed Photo
WALLOWA COUNTY — A public meeting scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, at the Joseph Community Events Center and on Facebook live has been canceled, according to an 8 a.m. press release by the Southern Area Blue Team.
Officials from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and the Oregon Department of Forestry, in conjunction with the team, decided the recent rains and reduction in fire behavior negated the need for the meeting.
The Double Creek Fire grew 378 acres in the previous 24 hours to 157,698 acres. It is 71% contained by the 603 personnel working on the fire.
An infrared flight overnight resulted in an updated assessment of the fire's size. Pockets of heat are still present along the northern edge of the fire. Most of those pockets are surrounded by burned area, reducing the potential for the fire to move.
Crews and aircraft will continue to monitor the area. Large portions of the eastern and southern edges of the fire are now contained.
Efforts on the Eagle Cap Wilderness Fires continue to focus on protecting infrastructure while allowing fire to play a natural role in designated wilderness.
There was no measurable growth in any of the wilderness fires overnight. The Sturgill Fire remains at 20,192 acres, the Nebo Fire at 12,600 acres and the Goat Mountain 2 Fire at 536 acres.
Weather observation sites recorded between 0.03 inches and a quarter-inch of rain across the fire areas. Like previous rain patterns, the southern fire areas received the most rain, with precipitation amounts dropping to the north.
Friday, Sept. 23 is expected to have clear skies with temperatures possibly reaching the 80s in the valley and high 60s along the ridges. A warming trend is expected through Sept. 27.
Forest Service Road 8250 east to the junction with FSR 8250-040, FSR 3900-100 and FSR 3900-200 remain closed. All Forest Service roads within the new area closure boundaries are closed. Wallowa County Road 727 remains open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.