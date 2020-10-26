ENTERPRISE — In keeping with the Oregon Health Authority’s recommendation to avoid both traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and the newer “Trunk or Treat” that has replaced it in some areas, the city of Enterprise announced on its Facebook page the Trunk or Treat Halloween activity downtown will not take place.
According to a post by Lacey McQuead, city administrator, the city is required by its insurance company to comply with guidelines from the OHA and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that urge against both of the activities they deem to be high risk.
