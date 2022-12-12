ENTERPRISE — As part of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department and Weed Board’s ongoing education efforts, in conjunction with Wallowa Resources, the Chieftain each month features a noxious weed each month that is on the county’s list of noxious and invasive weeds.
This month’s noxious weed is orange hawkweed.
What: Orange hawkweed is a perennial that grows up to 36 inches tall and has spatula-shaped, 4-6 inch long, hairy leaves. The orange-red flowers bloom from June through September with five to 35 flower heads.
Where: It can make its home in a variety of different soil conditions, but prefers well-drained and coarse texture, in a full-sun or partial shaded area. This weed is not well-established in Wallowa County and managers are working hard to keep it that way. It is considered an “early detection and rapid response” species with only a few known sites.
Dangers: Orange hawkweed can quickly become a monoculture, expanding and covering an entire site, eliminating or restricting other vegetation. It is unpalatable to animals and poses a threat to native plant communities.
How you can help: If you find orange hawkweed either on your property or while out and about, take note of the location. Contact Wallowa Canyonlands Partnership Program Manager Joe Sims at 541-426-8053, ext. 61.
