ENTERPRISE — As part of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department and Weed Board’s education efforts, in conjunction with Wallowa Resources, the Wallowa County Chieftain each month features a noxious weed each month that is on the county’s list of noxious and invasive weeds.
The noxious weed for January is myrtle spurge (Euphorbia myrsinites)
What: It is a biennial or perennial with trailing stems that grow close to the ground. It has heart-shaped, yellow-green leaves surrounding inconspicuous yellow flowers and grows to a height of 8 inches but leaning stems can be as long as 16 inches.
Where: This plant likes well-drained, dry-to-moist soils in partial shade to full sun. In Wallowa County, it is typically found in riparian areas at lower elevations, but it has also been found near Wallowa Lake.
Dangers: It is poisonous and has milky sap that when can cause swelling, redness and blistering of the skin. If ingested, it can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Seeds can be ejected when the plant gets disturbed and can even stick to wildlife hair and then be transferred to other areas.
How you can help: If you find myrtle spurge either on your property or while out and about, take note of the location. Contact Wallowa Canyonlands Partnership Program Manager Joe Sims at 541-426-8053, ext. 61.
