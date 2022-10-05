ENTERPRISE — As part of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department and Weed Board’s ongoing education efforts, in conjunction with Wallowa Resources, the Chieftain features a noxious weed each month that is on the county’s list of noxious and invasive weeds.
This month’s noxious weed is leafy spurge (Euphorbia esula).
What: Leafy spurge is a perennial that grows 2 to 3 feet tall. It has stems that ooze a milky sap when damaged and yellowish-green flowers arranged in small clusters that are surrounded by yellowish-green heart-shaped leaves. It develops deep tap roots and lateral roots with adventitious buds, capable of producing new shoots.
Where: Leafy spurge tolerates extremely dry to extremely wet soil conditions and can often be found along waterways and irrigation ditches. It is most abundant in sandy and gravelly soils and arid conditions. In Wallowa County, leafy spurge is often found along the Grande Ronde River.
Dangers: The milky sap released from the stems is toxic and can result in temporary blindness in humans and livestock. It reduces desirable forage and can cause hay bales to mold. It produces a large quantity of seeds that can remain viable up to eight years.
How you can help: If you find leafy spurge either on your property or while out and about, take note of the location. Contact the Wallowa Canyonlands Partnership Program Manager Joe Sims at 541-426-8053, ext. 61.
