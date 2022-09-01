ENTERPRISE — As part of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department and Weed Board’s ongoing education efforts, in conjunction with Wallowa Resources, the Chieftain features a noxious weed each month that is on the county’s list of noxious and invasive weeds.
This month’s noxious weed is medusahead rye.
What: Medusahead rye is an annual grass and grows 6-24 inches tall with two to three spikelets on each node of the flower head. The awns are straight when green, but twist into a snake-like fashion as they dry out. Flowering occurs in May and June.
Where: Medusahead rye grows predominantly on semi-arid rangeland. In Wallowa County, it’s typically found in the Imnaha and Grande Ronde canyonlands, as well as on the Zumwalt Prairie.
Dangers: Medusahead rye is a rapidly spreading annual, requiring multiple management stages for control. The stiff awns on the plant may cause injury to grazing animals by working into ears, eyes, nose and tongue. Once it dominates an area, the land base becomes unable to support wildlife or livestock.
How you can help: If you find medusahead rye either on your property or while out and about, take note of the location. You can contact our Wallowa Canyonlands Partnership Program Manager Joe Sims at 541-426-8053 ext.61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.