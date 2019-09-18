The Enterprise cross-country lads took three of the top-10 places and the top team spot at the 43rd Annual Catherine Creek Scamper in Union County on Friday, Sept. 13. Henry Coughlan placed first with a time of 17:11 while Zac Knapp placed third at 17:45 and Bayden Menton placed ninth at 18:16.
The team scored 13 points to Union's 23 points. No other information was available.
The ladies also placed high on the charts with Ellyse Tingelstad running away with the top spot at 21:40 and Kyla Hook cruised in at ninth with a time of 22:51.
The ladies placed first with a score of 72, just ahead of Union's 77 points. No other information was available.
In volleyball, both the Wallowa Cougars and the Joseph Eagles participated in the East-West Volleyball Classic hosted by the Powder Valley Badgers on Sept. 13-14
The Cougs first played a league match versus Powder Valley on Thursday, Sept. 12, going down in three straights to the top-ranked team in the state. The ladies played played six matches over the duration, going 3-3 in the win/loss category. The Cougs handily defeated Pilot Rock and Grant Union in opening matches but eventually succumbed to Crosshill Christian on Sept. 13.
The following day saw the ladies lose to Perrydale in two straight sets before defeating Crane in the following match and falling to Heppner in the last match of the day.
The Cougars are 0-1 in league play and 7-5 overall.
The Eagles lost their wings on gospel road, falling in consecutive matches Country Christian followed by Crosshill Christian on Sept. 13. They ended the day with a win in three sets over Adrian.
The following day found the raptors first falling to Jordan Valley in three sets, but regaining their wings to trounce Heppner in three sets.
The Eagles are 1-0 in league play and 5-7 overall.
