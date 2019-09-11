The lady Cougars volleyball squad is off to a roaring start with a 3-1 record after a stellar performance at the Cat Clash tournament at Echo High School on Sept. 6. The lady Cougs rolled over four opponents before making it into the championship bracket, which the ladies lost to Stanfield, despite a hard-fought performance.
The Outlaws cross-country men’s team had several top finishers at the Runner Soul XC Fest in Hermiston on Saturday, Sept. 7. Henry Coughlan placed second in the 5000 meter race with a time of 16:44.20 while Zac Knapp placed fourth with a time of 17:05.58.
For the ladies, Ellyse Tingelstad placed fourth at 21:05.01 while Kyla Hook placed 11th at 22:08.57. No other information was available.
Despite repeated requests, no stats or comments were made available regarding Joseph Charter School volleyball.
