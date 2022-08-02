LA GRANDE — As conditions across Northeastern Oregon have shifted to warmer and drier weather in the height of summer, the Oregon Department of Forestry's Northeast Oregon District has increased public use restrictions on lands protected by ODF, according to a press release.

“This year has been unique with a slow start to warmer and drier conditions,” said Matt Hoehna, assistant district forester. “However, with extreme heat this last week, the vegetation and fuels have changed dramatically. It does not take long for a fire to ignite and carry with the drier fuels that we are seeing in the district. We must consider our options in reducing the number of preventable fires.”

