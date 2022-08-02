LA GRANDE — As conditions across Northeastern Oregon have shifted to warmer and drier weather in the height of summer, the Oregon Department of Forestry's Northeast Oregon District has increased public use restrictions on lands protected by ODF, according to a press release.
“This year has been unique with a slow start to warmer and drier conditions,” said Matt Hoehna, assistant district forester. “However, with extreme heat this last week, the vegetation and fuels have changed dramatically. It does not take long for a fire to ignite and carry with the drier fuels that we are seeing in the district. We must consider our options in reducing the number of preventable fires.”
Effective Wednesday, Aug. 3, the ODF added restrictions for lands within the district. The restrictions affect both landowners and the general public.
The regulated use closure affects private, state, county, municipal and tribal lands in seven counties: Baker, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and small portions of Grant, Malheur and Morrow counties.
The restrictions include the following fire-prevention measures:
• Open fires are prohibited, even at designated campgrounds, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires.
• Nonindustrial use of chain saws is prohibited.
• Internal combustion engine use, except for motor vehicles is prohibited.
• Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water or at a cleared area.
• Use of motor vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles is prohibited except on improved roads, except for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops.
• Cutting, grinding and welding of metal is prohibited.
• Mowing of dried and cured grass with power driven equipment is prohibited.
• Use of fireworks is prohibited.
• Any electric fence controller in use shall be listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services and operated in compliance with manufacturer’s instructions.
Aside from these restrictions, also prohibited is the use of exploding targets and tracer ammunition. Debris burning is prohibited, which includes burn piles and burn barrels.
These restrictions shall remain in effect until replaced, suspended, or terminated by additional proclamations.
