MINAM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is taking the next steps toward purchasing a large parcel of land south of Minam.
During a virtual meeting Tuesday night, July 13, the ODFW shared an update and sought public feedback on its effort to purchase more than 15,000 acres of land, an $18.7 million acquisition that would be done in two phases — one this year and the other in 2023.
Work toward the purchase has been a partnership between the ODFW, the Rocky Mountain Elks Foundation and Hancock Land Management, which currently manages the land.
"Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has been working on this project for over three years now on the current effort," said Bill Richardson, RMEF senior conservation manager. "It's taken a lot of twists and turns, but it feels like we're in a good place.
"We've really focused on access the past decade or so. This project hits every highlight, every national priority we have."
What's being purchased
All but a tiny portion of the 15,573 acres of land being considered is in Wallowa County. At its northernmost point is the confluence of the Minam and Wallowa rivers. On its western edge, the border runs south near the Minam River — almost exactly on a line with the Wallowa/Union county border — for roughly 10 miles. It turns east along the county border line and continues east about five miles along the northern border of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, then jags its way back along Deer Creek toward the Minam/Wallowa confluence. A small chunk in Union County along Highway 82 near the old hairpin curve is also included.
The acquisition, according to ODFW East Region Manager Nick Myatt, is to be done in two phases. Phase I makes up just over 4,600 acres and includes the northern portion of the buy. ODFW, if it gets the OK to move forward, hopes to finalize the purchase by December.
Phase II makes up the remaining land, which encompasses nearly 11,000 acres and would close sometime in 2023, Myatt said.
Intent of the purchase
Myatt explained that the property entails seven different strategy habitats the ODFW has interest in preserving. Additionally, there are a dozen "observed strategy species" in the area, four state or federally listed species of fish — spring Chinook, steelhead, bull trout and Pacific lamprey — and is considered a place with ample fishing and hunting opportunities.
"What's great about this property is there is a lot of opportunity for non-consumptive use as well," he said. "One of the things we're excited about is the potential to restore the historic Minam River Trail."
He said there is also an opportunity for habitat restoration and improvement.
Paying for it
A Forest Legacy Program grant the group hopes to receive would cover the lion's share of the funding: $9.7 million, all of which is currently planned to help cover Phase II of the acquisition. RMEF is slated to cover more than $5.1 million, including $1.65 million of the initial purchase. ODFW's Pittman-Robertson funds will be utilized for $3.1 million in the first phase. Fundraising by the Oregon Hunters Association would cover the remaining $750,000 of the budgeted cost.
Positive feedback
Between 25-30 people listened into the July 13 meeting and were largely supportive of the plan.
"It's nice to see this coming into state ownership," Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock said. "We're desperately trying to get Wallowa County back to being a working landscape."
Vic Coggins said he supports the plan "100%."
"I don't know of any other land acquisition that we could do that would be as important," he said, calling the area a "super important wildlife corridor. Big game, upland birds and wildlife. That's the lowest elevation in the Minam unit. … I can't say enough about the importance of this area."
Myatt was asked, among other questions, about what management of the land will look like, and if part of the land will be open to mountain biking, livestock grazing and forest management.
He said the management plan will be worked on as the ODFW moves forward — including what could be open for bike access. He added that livestock grazing access is part of the plan, and that the ODFW will be working with local Oregon Department of Forestry staff on forestry management.
Next steps
Phase I of the plan will be taken to the Oregon Public Land Advisory Committee on Thursday, July 22, and on Aug. 6, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will vote on whether or not to give the ODFW approval to move forward with the acquisition.
