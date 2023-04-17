ENTERPRISE — Three Enterprise Police Department officers suffered minor injuries Saturday, April 15, when a local man allegedly resisted arrest after a traffic stop in Enterprise.
Keith Raymond McFarland, 66, was stopped in the 600 block of Northwest First Street after Officers Jacob Curtis and Shannon Stillman saw his vehicle with an expired registration, according to Enterprise Police Chief Kevin McQuead. They checked for the ownership of the vehicle and determined that McFarland also had no valid driver’s license.
The chief said McFarland failed to stop as commanded and then failed to cooperate with the officers, including McQuead, who also responded to the incident.
“All three officers were injured in the attempt to take him into custody,” he said.
The chief said all of the injuries were minor.
The incident occurred at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday.
McFarland was charged with felony attempt to elude/flee from police, three felony counts of assault on a public safety officer and two misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and failure to carry or present a driver’s license. He was then booked into the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
At a virtual arraignment before Judge Thomas Powers in Wallowa County Circuit Court on Monday, District Attorney Rebecca Frolander argued for a high security deposit to be posted by McFarland given the seriousness of the assault charges.
However, the judge agreed with McFarland’s assertion that given his 20-year residency in the Enterprise area and therefore his attachment to it, he was an unlikely flight risk.
Powers agreed with Frolander’s concerns for public safety issues and set bail at $10,000. He noted that McFarland could gain his freedom by posting 10% — $1,000 — and complying with other conditions Frolander asked, such as he not drive — or even be seated behind the steering wheel of a motor vehicle — unless he is properly licensed and insured. Frolander noted that McFarland’s only prior conviction was for unlicensed driving.
She also asked the judge to not allow McFarland to possess a firearm, given the safety issues involved, to which Powers agreed.
The judge set a preliminary hearing for Monday, April 24, at 1:05 p.m.
