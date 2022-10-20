WALLOWA COUNTY — Five goats believed tp be killed or injured by wolves were found early Tuesday, Oct. 18, by a livestock owner in the Allen Canyon area, according to a report by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The owner found one injured goat and four dead goats on privately owned property. The four dead goats were tied up to a fence along the county road, and the injured goat was tied up in an unfenced area next to a barn.
There also was blood on the window, door and ground at the neighbor’s chicken coop across the road.
The goats were believed attacked during the evening of Oct. 17 and there had been no feeding on the carcasses.
According to the ODFW website, there were bite scrapes on all five goats on the hindquarters, back and shoulders up to a quarter-inch wide indicating an attack. There were sharp cuts and severe bruising on three of the goats that were believed caused by fencing.
The severity of trauma and location of the wounds are consistent with injuries on goats attacked by wolves, but the location of bite scrapes on the face, ears, and the presence of fresh dog tracks and scat in the area indicate the attack was possibly attributed to a domestic dog.
This month’s depredation is the first in Wallowa County reported since Aug. 5, when wolves from the Bear Creek Pack were deemed responsible for the wounding of a ewe goat in the Allen Canyon area. Several other wolf attacks on cattle were reported in the spring and attributed to the Chesnimnus Pack.
The ODFW stated it will continue to monitor this situation and the Bear Creek Pack and may change the determination if new information is discovered.
