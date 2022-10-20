WALLOWA COUNTY — Five goats believed tp be killed or injured by wolves were found early Tuesday, Oct. 18, by a livestock owner in the Allen Canyon area, according to a report by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The owner found one injured goat and four dead goats on privately owned property. The four dead goats were tied up to a fence along the county road, and the injured goat was tied up in an unfenced area next to a barn.

