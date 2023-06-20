LA GRANDE — A drier-than-normal spring and a warming trend in the forecast has prompted the Oregon Department of Forestry to begin fire season on private forest lands in Northeast Oregon.
In a press release issued Tuesday, June 20, Department of Forestry officials said fire danger is increasing across the Northeast Oregon District.
Fire season will begin at 12:01 a.m., Thursday, June 22 for lands protected by ODF's Northeast Oregon District.
“Early in the fire season, it’s easy to underestimate what level the fire danger really is," said Matt Howard, district forester, in the press release. "We really want to encourage folks to make sure they are getting out regularly and checking any place where slash or debris piles were burned late last winter and this spring. Those areas can hold heat for a long time and cause fires to rekindle months later.”
The fire-season declaration places fire-prevention restrictions on landowners and public. Additionally, fire prevention regulations on industrial logging and forest management activities are put into place.
Lands affected include private, state, county, municipal, and tribal lands in Wallowa, Union, Baker and Umatilla counties along with small portions of Malheur, Morrow, and Grant counties within the Northeast Oregon Forest Protection District. This area encompasses approximately 2 million acres of protected lands.
During fire season:
• Debris burning is by permit only. To obtain a burn permit for a debris pile or burn barrel, call the department's Wallowa Unit at 541-886-2881.
• The use of exploding targets, tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base is prohibited.
• Logging and other industrial operations must meet requirements for fire prevention, such as fire tools, water supply, and watchman service when those operations are occurring on lands protected by ODF. Contact the stewardship forester at any Northeast Oregon District office for more information.
• Campfires must be dead out. Recreationists are reminded that campfires need to be attended and fully extinguished before being left.
• Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required: shovel or other firefighting tool, minimum of one gallon of water, or 2½ pound or larger fire extinguisher. Watch over a fire for at least an hour after extinguishing. Get permission from the landowner before starting a campfire.
The use of sky lanterns is always illegal in Oregon.
For information on restrictions across the Northeast Oregon District, dial: 541-975-3027 or visit www.bmidc.org, for current information on fire restrictions.
