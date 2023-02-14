JCS.jpg

Superintendent Lance Homan chats with students at Joseph Charter School as they exit after completing classes Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. What officials termed a “disturbing message” saying “School Shooting May 5th” was discovered Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The message is under investigation.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

JOSEPH — Last week, Joseph Charter School officials learned of a disturbing message: “School Shooting May 5th,” according to Superintendent Lance Homan.

The threat was written in a stall in the boy’s bathroom in the high school, Homan said Tuesday, Feb. 14.

