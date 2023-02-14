JOSEPH — Last week, Joseph Charter School officials learned of a disturbing message: “School Shooting May 5th,” according to Superintendent Lance Homan.
The threat was written in a stall in the boy’s bathroom in the high school, Homan said Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Homan said the message was discovered Tuesday, Feb. 7. He said students remained in school and went through the day as normal. He reported the incident to local law enforcement. Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish and the school administration are investigating the situation, he said.
The sheriff was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.
It is not known when the message was written or who wrote it. It was written in a small script, in pencil and was hard to see without the use of a flashlight.
Homan said it is not known when the message was written or by whom.
“Where it’s located it’s hard to tell how long it’s been there,” he said. “We really don’t know how long it’s been there.”
He said there has never been a shooting threat at the school since he started there in the fall of 2005. He said he’s not aware of any threats before his arrival at Joseph Charter. He also is unaware of any incident when anyone brought a firearm to the campus.
May 5 is not a school day for Joseph Charter, Homan said, but is a scheduled work day for staff on the district calendar.
In the meantime, Homan reminded parents and students of these rules and guidelines:
• All visitors are to check in at the office and receive a “visitor” badge.
• Student arrival time is 7:45 a.m.
• All doors are locked inside and outside.
• All perimeter doors are constantly checked throughout each day to make sure they are closed and locked at all times.
• Backpacks are to remain in lockers during the school hours.
• The school will be regularly and consistently conducting age-appropriate ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) strategies with students.
• The school is working to bring an ALICE instructor back to Joseph. This will include a parent night.
• Staff members will work on regularly scheduled scenarios independently given out by administration and the staff as a whole will debrief these scenarios.
• Parents and students are asked to download the school app. This is our fastest way to send out emergency notifications. App information is on the school website.
• JCS appreciates local law enforcement and will work cooperatively with them to have them more visible in the school.
• Parents are asked to update their information at the school with a current phone number and email if applicable.
Joseph Charter School officials said they were leaning heavily on local law enforcement to help navigate this incident. The officials said they appreciate local law enforcement and will work with them to make them more visible in the school.
ALICE training, developed in 2000, is a widely accepted protocol to ensure schools are prepared to proactively handle the threat of an intruder or active shooter, according to the ALICE website. Most administrators and teachers are to have been trained in ALICE, although there are a few new staff members with whom administrators are reviewing ALICE protocols.
Neither Tom Crane, superintendent at Enterprise, nor Tamera Jones, superintendent at Wallowa, are aware of any similar threats at their schools. They were, however, aware of the situation in Joseph.
“Lance called both of us about it,” Crane said. “We share a lot of information.”
Jones chose a positive approach.
“It’s a good reminder that we have to be vigilant and talk with kids and make sure they know that they should report it,” she said.
Homan said everyone is encouraged to be observant and report anything suspicious on campus or also on social media.
