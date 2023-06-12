HELLS CANYON — An Idaho man was arrested early Friday, June 9, after authorities received a report that someone was shooting at power-generating facilities in the Hells Canyon Corridor.
Authorities on Monday, June 11 identified the suspect as Randy Vail, 58, of Meridian.
According to a press release from the Adams County (Idaho) Sheriff’s Office, damage was sustained to both Brownlee and Hells Canyon power equipment. No one was injured and no power outages to customers were related to the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials from Wallowa and Baker counties in Oregon and Adams and Washington counties in Idaho assisted in what the press release said was a “coordinated effort” to apprehend the suspect.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies arrested Vail early morning, after officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a man on a motorcycle who had fired a rifle at Hells Canyon and Brownlee dam substations.
The Idaho Statesman newspaper reported that Vail is charged in Washington County with attempting to flee law enforcement and possession of a bomb or destructive device. He also faces a charge of malicious injury to property in Adams County. He is being held in the Washington County jail.
After allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase, the Statesman reported, Vail stopped the motorcycle and was arrested. Officers reported finding two tire-repair cans used to hold compressed air that smelled of gasoline; a deputy asked Vail if the objets were bombs, and he replied that they were gas canisters for the motorcycle.
Adams County, along with the Meridian Police Department and the FBI, executed a search warrant on the suspect’s residence on Monday.
Idaho Power, which owns and operates both facilities, is working to repair the damaged equipment, the press release said. While the repairs are underway, there may be temporary road closures on Hells Canyon Road.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported in December that the electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November. Attackers used firearms in at least some of the incidents, and some customers experienced at least brief service disruption as a result of the attacks.
