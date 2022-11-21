ENTERPRISE — Saying that an indoor aquatic center could be a boon for area residents, Wallowa County health officials have launched an effort to gauge the feasibility of such a facility — including how much it would cost to build and maintain.

Larry Davy, the CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, and Chantay Jett, executive director of the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, are working to find out what the community would like to see in an aquatics facility — and to gauge the public's willingness to pay for it.

