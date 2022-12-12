ENTERPRISE — Olive Branch Pharmacy in Enterprise will be closing its doors for good on Dec. 15 after months without a head pharmacist.

“The decision to close was not rushed or taken lightly," said Olive Branch owner Bob Coulter, 70, who's been commuting to Enterprise from his Union County home for the last four months to fill the vacant position. "We know this will leave a hole in the community, but unfortunately, we are out of options. Like many skilled positions today, recruiting a head pharmacist to remote Eastern Oregon seems nearly impossible for a small family-owned business.”

