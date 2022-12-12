ENTERPRISE — Olive Branch Pharmacy in Enterprise will be closing its doors for good on Dec. 15 after months without a head pharmacist.
“The decision to close was not rushed or taken lightly," said Olive Branch owner Bob Coulter, 70, who's been commuting to Enterprise from his Union County home for the last four months to fill the vacant position. "We know this will leave a hole in the community, but unfortunately, we are out of options. Like many skilled positions today, recruiting a head pharmacist to remote Eastern Oregon seems nearly impossible for a small family-owned business.”
On Dec. 15, all prescription files will be electronically transferred to Safeway Pharmacy in Enterprise. No delay in filling prescriptions for customers is anticipated, and the current phone lines for Olive Branch will redirect to the Safeway Pharmacy, 601 W. North St.
Olive Branch Pharmacy, 306 W. North St. in Enterprise, opened its doors in October 2010 in partnership with Olive Branch Family Health intending to provide tailored care and access to the pharmacy needs of the people of Wallowa County.
“Wallowa County has always been a special place to my family and me," Coulter said. "The warm welcome and appreciation for the care we have provided over the years have been overwhelming. We will greatly miss our time here and seeing the faces of customers we have grown to know over the years, but the time commitment required from me isn’t feasible without a head pharmacist.”
As Coulter nears retirement, he plans to spend more time with his family and increase his volunteer work with Global Health Outreach. This mission organization is committed to providing care to people in need worldwide. Coulter has a mission trip planned with the group to Jordan in 2023.
