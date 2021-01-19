ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Health Care District is expanding its reach.
In a Monday, Jan. 4, press release, the district, which is the governing body for Wallowa Memorial Hospital and Medical Clinics, announced it will acquire Olive Branch Family Health of Enterprise and Wallowa, with the transition set to be completed in April.
“After 10 years of building a highly personal family practice to benefit the residents of Wallowa County, we believe that Wallowa Memorial’s mission for providing premier care, as well as their core values, will help us provide top-notch care to our patients with the same old-fashioned respect our patients have always depended on. We are pleased to be transitioning to an organization with such a high standard of excellence,” said Theresa Russell, family nurse practitioner and founder of Olive Branch Family Health.
The clinics, according to the release, will be rebranded as Wallowa Memorial Medical — Downtown and Wallowa clinics. It will result in four clinics in the county being under the Wallowa Memorial banner once the clinic being built in Joseph is complete.
The move is being made in part, the release said, to Russell looking toward retirement in the next year.
“Even though she is going to stay on board, retirement is her goal here,” WMH Communications Director Brooke Pace said. “She had approached the district to see if there was interest (in buying the clinic). After a lot of conversaiton and a very thorough thought process (it was) decided it is in the county’s — for all of the members — best interest to have an additional clinic up and running. To best serve our community — it was a great opportunity for us.
“It essentially means that we will have two additional locations, one of which is in Wallowa that does not have a (Wallowa Memorial) presence. We will be able to serve more members of the community.”
While more information on the transition will be made available in the coming weeks, Pace said the amount of change at Olive Branch shouldn’t be major.
“We’re hoping that changes are relatively minimal. The majority of the staff who people are used to seeing there will be the same,” she said, adding a system change also will be part of the process. “As Theresa is beginning to scale back, there will be additional providers working out of the branch.”
