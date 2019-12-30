featured Oliver on deans list Ellen Bishop Ellen Bishop Author email Dec 30, 2019 Dec 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kana Oliver of Enterprise has been named to the Dean's List at the College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho for the Fall 2019 term. Oliver achieved a GPA of above 3.75 to receive the honor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellen Bishop Author email Follow Ellen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOregon Awarded $26.6 Million Federal Grant to Expand Preschool, Early Learning ServicesJoseph City Council considers vendor fee rate hikeFor the RecordForest images of the past provide a new vision for todaySteelhead fishing closure in Columbia River upstream of McNary Dam extended through March 31Lostine River corridor project lawsuit gets hearingThe Osborne recording transit and panoramic cameraOut of the PastTop headline news of 2019Obituary: Melville Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Get breaking news! Download the App Latest e-Edition
