WALLOWA — A devastating hailstorm like the one that pummeled Wallowa on Aug. 11, 2022, isn’t something to celebrate, but the resilient folks of the town aren’t about to let the anniversary go by without recognizing it.

That’s why on Friday, Aug. 11, they’re planning a community gathering at Evans Park to share food and their remembrances of the day. The potluck begins at 5:30 p.m. at the park along Highway 82 and North Douglas Street. Anyone is welcome; they’re just asked to bring a dish to share, a beverage and something to sit on.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.