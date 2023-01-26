homeless 5802.jpg

Ron McAfee, Wallowa County manager for Community Connection, talks with, from left, Katy Nesbitt, priest at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church and county director of natural resources and economic development; Jane Dunn, also of St. Patrick's and a volunteer at Community Connection; and Taylor Harshfield, a self-sufficiency coordinator at Community Connection. They and others held an open house Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Community Connection to address homelessness in Wallowa County.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — Homelessness was on the minds of representatives of public agencies and private concerns who gathered Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Community Connection for an open house on the topic.

About a half-dozen individuals who identified as homeless came in seeking help and filled out survey forms offered, said Taylor Harshfield, a self-sufficiency coordinator for Community Connection. She also said they have reports from the county’s three school districts of numerous youths who are homeless.

