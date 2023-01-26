Ron McAfee, Wallowa County manager for Community Connection, talks with, from left, Katy Nesbitt, priest at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church and county director of natural resources and economic development; Jane Dunn, also of St. Patrick's and a volunteer at Community Connection; and Taylor Harshfield, a self-sufficiency coordinator at Community Connection. They and others held an open house Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Community Connection to address homelessness in Wallowa County.
ENTERPRISE — Homelessness was on the minds of representatives of public agencies and private concerns who gathered Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Community Connection for an open house on the topic.
About a half-dozen individuals who identified as homeless came in seeking help and filled out survey forms offered, said Taylor Harshfield, a self-sufficiency coordinator for Community Connection. She also said they have reports from the county’s three school districts of numerous youths who are homeless.
Ron McAfee, Wallowa County manager for Community Connection, agreed.
“We know of at least a couple of dozen youths who are homeless,” he said.
The survey forms helped the agency officials get an idea of the circumstances homeless people are experiencing, such as the accommodations they now have, the type of vehicle they're using, if they’re living in a vehicle, a tent or makeshift shelter, the applicant’s gender, age, race, if they’ve been homeless before and how long they’ve been homeless.
The survey also asks about “disabling conditions” such as substance abuse, chronic health conditions, mental health disorders, physical and mental disabilities.
Those completing the survey also are asked if they are veterans, and whether they are fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking.
Representatives were at tables set up by organizations including Community Connection, Northeast Oregon Network, Safe Harbors, the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority, Building Healthy Families, Winding Waters Clinics, the state Department of Human Services, the Oregon Health Plan and Viridian Property Management.
Churches, too, are trying to address the homeless problem. Katy Nesbitt, priest at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Enterprise, was there along with one of her parishioners, Jane Dunn. They talked with McAfee about what their church — and others — can do to help the homeless.
“I’m in contact with other ministers,” Nesbitt told McAfee.
But, he said, churches need to make sure they’re not biting off more than they can chew.
“First, you have to identify what you’re willing and able to do” to help the homeless, he said. “Of course, we all can support each other.”
McAfee and Harshfield said there isn’t a good estimate on how widespread the homeless problem is in Wallowa County.
“It’s probably a bigger problem than we know,” McAfee said. “We do what we can now before it becomes a bigger problem like Portland has.”
Even in Wallowa, in meeting with people at the Senior Center there, he was told of six to eight people in that town of about 800 who are homeless.
However, he said, Wallowa County’s homeless problem is probably comparable to Portland’s on a per-capita basis.
McAfee said he’s concerned that the state government in Salem is more concerned about the populous west side than rural Eastern Oregon.
He mentioned executive orders recently signed by the new Gov. Tina Kotek, several of which dealt with homelessness.
“But the new executive orders don’t speak to Northeast Oregon,” he said.
