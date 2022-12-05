Gun measure 114

The Oregon Department of Justice is asking a judge to postpone some parts of Measure 114, the voter-approved firearms measure scheduled to kick in on Thursday. 

The Oregon Department of Justice is asking a federal judge to postpone until February some parts of the voter-approved firearms measure scheduled to kick in on Thursday in response to concerns from police chiefs and sheriffs who say a permit system won’t be ready that soon.

The Justice Department filed a request on Sunday with U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, asking for a delay in the permit requirements because there’s no training system that meets the requirements of the measure.

