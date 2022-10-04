The dark Schwarzbier brewed especially for Oregon’s Alpenfest sprays from the first keg to be ceremonially tapped by Grady Nelson, left, Terminal Gravity’s marketing manager, as Frank Helderman steadies the keg Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
TOP: Alphorn players Phil and Gayle Neuman play for Alpenfest-goers Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Joseph Community Events Center during this year’s Oregon’s Alpenfest. ABOVE: A conga line of Alpenfest-goers singing “The Happy Wanderer” forms behind a Polkatones tuba-player Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Joseph Community Events Center during this year’s Oregon’s Alpenfest.
Oom-pah-ing down Main Street in Enterprise to kick off this year's Oregon Alpenfest, the band from Joseph Charter School leads a procession Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, including some in Alpenfest attire, to the gazebo at the Wallowa County Courthouse.
Virginia Fisher of Cove gives Alpenmeister Chuck Anderson a birthday dance to the accompaniment of the Polkatones on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Joseph Community Events Center during this year's Oregon's Alpenfest.
Accordionist Toby Hanson plays and sings before the crowd at the courthouse gazebo in Enterprise while Alpenmeister Chuck Anderson listens Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, as this year's Oregon's Alpenfest kicks off.
After the threat of rain passed Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, the weather was nice enough to allow Alpenfest-goers to enjoy the outdoor seating amid the Alpine Art, Antique and Craft Fair at the Joseph Community Events Center during this year's Oregon's Alpenfest.
The music and singing of the Polkatones kept spirits high Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2022, at the Joseph Community Events Center during this year’s Oregon’s Alpenfest.
Alpenfest enthusiasts sing along Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, during the opening ceremonies for this year's Oregon's Alpenfest at the courthouse gazebo in Enterprise.
Emily Moore and Geoff Young at left, members of the Tirolean Dancers, give free polka lessons at the Joseph Community Events Center on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, during this year's Oregon's Alpenfest.
Terminal Gravity Bier Kellnerin (beer waitresses) serve up brews for customers Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Joseph Community Events Center during this year's Oregon's Alpenfest.
Sandra Richelderfer of Wallowa Lake plucks a bratwurst out of the steam table in the kitchen Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Joseph Community Events Center during this year's Oregon's Alpenfest.
Enjoying their beer and brats, Alpenfest-goers eat and drink Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Joseph Community Events Center during this year's Oregon's Alpenfest.
JOSEPH — With smile galores and bratwurst, beer and dancing just as widespread, the 41st Oregon’s Alpenfest came through as promised, Alpenmeister Chuck Anderson said Monday, Oct. 3.
“We did a bang-up job because people had a rousing good time,” Anderson said of the event, which bills itself as the “only Swiss-Bavarian cultural festival in the western United States.”
The event opened Thursday, Sept. 29, with a procession down Enterprise’s Main Street led by the band from Joseph Charter School oom-pah-ing all the way to the gazebo at the Wallowa County Courthouse, followed by Alpenfest musicians and others in Lederhosen and dirndls. Anderson welcomed the 50 or so people gathered at the gazebo, where they heard accordionist Toby Hanson of Graham, Washington, and the alphorn duo of Phil and Gayle Neuman from Oregon City.
From there, Anderson urged the crowd onto Terminal Gravity for more music, food and the ceremonial tapping of the first keg of Schwarzbier (black beer), brewed just for Alpenfest. After it was determined to be top quality, people lined up to get a taste of the dark brew.
Founded in 1975, Oregon’s Alpenfest originally was held at the Edelweiss Inn at the south end of Wallowa Lake through 2018, when the historic building was deemed too dilapidated. In 2019, a tent was set up in the parking lot of the Wallowa Lake State Park. There was no Alpenfest in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hope is to hold future Alpenfests at the park once a new events center is constructed there, but that’s still a few years away.
For now, Alpenfest is being held in Joseph. It was initially intended to be held at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Grounds, but wildfires in the area and the need for a fire camp at the rodeo grounds preempted Alpenfest, prompting the move to the Joseph Community Events Center.
Anderson estimated there were about 550 paid admissions to the event this year, down from as many as 700 “on a good weekend” when it was held at the Edelweiss.
“That was close to what we expected, but the change in venue affected us,” he said. “Given the smaller space, the wildfire scares and two years off, I still think we did a pretty bang-up job.”
Anderson said he was aware of visitors who traveled a long way just for the event. He said he knew of one couple who came from Missoula, Montana, and another from Southern California.
He and the other six members of the Alpenfest board have yet to tally the proceeds, but like the attendance, he expect it will be a bit down from previous successful years.
“We had a reserve fund that will help us through,” he said. “It’s not going to be a financial problem at all.”
He was particularly grateful for the volunteers who pitched in. Most were locals, but about a half-dozen came for Alpenfest and just wanted to help.
“I would like to give kudos to my fall army of volunteers, who gave all weekend,” he said.
Although a venue for the next Alpenfest has yet to be decided upon by the board, the dates are set. It will be Sept. 21-24, 2023 — as usual, the fourth weekend in September.
“It’s the last hurrah of the tourist season,” Anderson said. “That’s why we schedule it as late as we do.”
