CORVALLIS, OREGON: On June 15, six students from Wallowa County will graduate from Oregon State University in Corvallis. Most are graduating with honors. The 150th ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. in Reser Stadium. Oregon State is one of the few large universities that still hands out the actual diplomas at the ceremony.
The graduates are:
Enterprise: Damon C. Greenshields, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Civil Engineering.
Joseph: Derek A. Huff, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Civil Engineering; Kathy A. Sewell, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; Benjamin J. Smallen, Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Technology.
Wallowa: Elissa L. Durning, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Agricultural Sciences; Calli M. Miller, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Animal Sciences.
The commencement speaker is Jane Lubchenco, a marine ecologist and world-renowned leader in environmental research. Lubchenco, a distinguished professor at Oregon State and former administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, will receive an honorary doctorate degree in ocean, earth and atmospheric sciences at the ceremony.
Commencement is free and open to the public; no tickets are necessary.
