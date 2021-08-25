JOSEPH — For the second year in a row, Oregon's Alpenfest has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Directors of the event announced the decision to cancel the 2021 Alpenfest Sunday, Aug. 22, in light of a spike of coronavirus cases in Oregon and in Wallowa County. The county, as of Monday, Aug. 23, has reported 348 cases of coronavirus, but more than 100 of those have been reported in the month of August.
"We regret having to do this, but we were anticipating record attendance because of Mollie B and that would have meant hundreds of guests gathered in an enclosed space,” Alpenmeister Chuck Anderson said. “Even with face masks, we couldn’t risk the health of our loyal fans, volunteers or performers.”
Refunds will be provided to individuals who had purchased tickets in advance, Anderson said.
The 2022 festival is scheduled for Sept. 22-25.
The recent coronavirus spike also claimed another event, as Juniper Jam was canceled, organizers announced Wednesday, Aug. 18.
"The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in our region has led us to this heartbreaking decision, and we urge folks to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of this awful virus," the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance said.
Online ticket sales will be refunded, and those who purchased tickets from local outlets are encouraged to return to those locations for their refund.
Next year's event is scheduled for Sept. 3, 2022.
