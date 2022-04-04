LA GRANDE — Members of the Oregon State Police are reeling after the sudden loss of one of their own last week.
"It's devastated our region," retired OSP patrol Sgt. Kyle Hove said of the death of Sgt. Marcus McDowell. "He has friends all over, not just Union County (and) Wallowa County. He has friends in Baker, Umatilla (counties) — he has worked the whole state."
McDowell, 48, was found dead in his patrol vehicle in front of his Joseph home Tuesday afternoon, March 29, of a single gunshot wound to the head.
An investigation determined the gunshot wound to be self-inflicted. OSP stated McDowell was on duty at the time of his death.
"Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and co-workers as they cope with this tragic incident," OSP said in a statement March 31.
Those who worked with McDowell remembered him for his strong work ethic, for his smiling personality, for being a friend, and for caring for those around him during an OSP career that spanned 17½ years.
"He was a wonderful human being," said La Grande-based East Region Capt. Daniel Conner. "He is going to be sorely missed by everybody for a long time."
McDowell spent the majority of his career in Union and Wallowa counties, but got his start with OSP Sept. 1, 2004, being initially assigned to the John Day outpost, Conner said. He was later transferred to La Grande and worked out of Northeastern Oregon for the rest of his career.
"Marcus has always been a very motivated and driven state trooper," Conner, who has been with OSP since 2005 and said he knew McDowell most of his career, said. "He's got a very good work ethic. He comes to work ready to go, always gives 110%."
McDowell spent five years as a K-9 handler based in La Grande, and followed that with five years in the Fish and Wildlife division. He also spent time in drug interdiction, where on patrol he would search for vehicles suspected of transporting illegal substances, seeking to disrupt drug trafficking, through patrol interdiction.
"Marcus, he loved his job," said Hove, who McDowell replaced as patrol sergeant for the La Grande-area in March 2020. "He was a hard worker. He was very productive. He was active in the community. Back when we were doing interdiction and stuff on the freeway, he was so good at his job. He has some incredible seizures of all kinds of different things."
Kainoa Delatori, who worked with McDowell the entirety of his six-year OSP career, and even prior during a stint with La Grande Police, said McDowell was the "resident expert" when it came to drug interdiction work, and someone he would consult often.
"We talk on a daily basis," Delatori said. "I would pick his brain when it came to work on (interdiction) stuff. We got pretty close the last couple years."
Delatori also commented on McDowell's impeccable work ethic, and called him a man with whom you knew where you standed.
"That's one of the things I respect most out of Marcus," Delatori said of McDowell's work. "After that long, a lot of people get burned out or they fade off. (But) he had the most stops in the office month in and month out. One thing I really looked up to him (for) is his work ethic. He would actually put in the work."
Hove described McDowell as the person called on when an extra hand was needed on a scene. He said he was always available, whether early in the morning or late in the evening.
"He's the guy who would always be at work, always be there," he said. "He was the guy you called. … Say you're working a case, whatever the case may be, Marcus would always stop by and see if you needed any help."
Delatori, who was one of the OSP troopers to respond to the scene in Joseph, called the loss of his friend a shock.
"It's something that I pray in the next 20 years of my career I never have to deal with again," he said.
Conner said in losing McDowell, the OSP is losing an "upstanding individual."
"We're losing a great friend, employee, a supervisor, just a mentor in general to others, a leader — Marcus is all of those things," he said. "More importantly, he's just a friend. It's taking a devastating toll on all of us that have worked with him over the years. It's hard to deal with. It's very difficult to deal with a loss."
Hove described him as the one you wanted out working the job.
"He was always doing good," he said. "All these guys do good, but Marcus was exceptional."
And for Delatori, the loss of a driven friend is only going to push him.
"I think it's going to make me work harder now," he said. "I think that is what he would have wanted."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.