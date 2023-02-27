Kimi Starner

Kimi Starner is the new education program assistant for the OSU Extension Service's SNAP Education Program. 

 OSU Extension/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — Kimi Starner, the new education program assistant for the Oregon State University Extension Service’s SNAP Education Program, is bringing all her education background, knowledge of 4-H and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to her new position as she prepares to go out into the community and meet people.

She started Feb. 8 and succeeds Ann Bloom, who held the position for 18 years before retiring in 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.