ENTERPRISE — Kimi Starner, the new education program assistant for the Oregon State University Extension Service’s SNAP Education Program, is bringing all her education background, knowledge of 4-H and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to her new position as she prepares to go out into the community and meet people.
She started Feb. 8 and succeeds Ann Bloom, who held the position for 18 years before retiring in 2022.
Starner, who has a background in ag science, has a bachelor’s degree from OSU and a Master of Arts in teaching from Eastern Oregon University. She taught ag science in Mitchell and Burns before returning to her roots in Wallowa County. She said she was drawn to the position because the Extension Service part appealed to her and she knew about the SNAP program from having been the market manager of the Wallowa County Farmers Market, which accepts purchases from individuals who receive SNAP benefits.
“I was hoping to get into Extension," Starner said. "I like to work with kids and teach them about agriculture and where their food comes from.”
She also likes the idea of helping people, noting that some people find things in the grocery store and don’t know what to do with them and she feels she can help them with that.
Her responsibilities in her position are still in the process of being defined. Her position is .70 FTE (full-time equivalent), with two-thirds of her time devoted to the SNAP-Ed program and a third to 4-H. She said she hopes to teach classes in Joseph and Wallowa, work at some summer camps and offer food tastings at the farmers market and food banks.
Asked how things are going so far, she replied, “pretty good. It’s mostly training, (and) looking at curriculums. Meetings, lots of meetings.”
She said she’s looking forward to connecting with the community. Since she grew up in Wallowa County, she said, she knows the schools and the teachers and students.
“I have connections all over. I try to be pretty involved in the community,” she said.
She is a 4-H leader of a small- and large-animal group, the Critters of Gold, which also has a home economics component. She lives on a farm with goats and chickens, and said, “people think it’s interesting that I have five daughters.”
Starner encourages people to call the OSU Extension Service Office to talk to her if they have questions about nutrition or the SNAP-Ed program. The number is 541-426-3143.
SNAP-Ed is an evidence-based program that helps people lead healthy, active lives; the program teaches people how to make their SNAP dollars stretch, how to shop for and cook healthy meals and how to stay physically active. A 2021 report from the Oregon Hunger Action Force said an average of 955 county residents access SNAP benefits each month — that's about one in every eight people in the county.
