Celilo Brun.jpg

Celilo Brun, right, conducts a beef showmanship clinic during the Wallowa County Fair. Brun put on the clinic as part of her summer internship with the Oregon State University Extension Service.

 Debi Warnock/Oregon State University Extension Service

ENTERPRISE — Celilo Brun — and yes, she is named after the falls that used to exist in the Columbia Gorge near The Dalles — spent her summer as the Oregon State University Extension Service intern learning about everything from the nutrition program to the summer meal program, from planning activities for youth at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show to helping at 4-H camp and much more.

The enthusiastic Brun, 20, will be a sophomore at Eastern Wyoming College, in Torrington, Wyoming, where she is studying agriculture communications. She found out about the internship program at OSU through her father (she lives in Joseph) and contacted Debi Warnock, OSU Extension Agent for 4-H/Family and Community Health, and “everything just sort of played out,” she said.

