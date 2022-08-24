ENTERPRISE — Celilo Brun — and yes, she is named after the falls that used to exist in the Columbia Gorge near The Dalles — spent her summer as the Oregon State University Extension Service intern learning about everything from the nutrition program to the summer meal program, from planning activities for youth at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show to helping at 4-H camp and much more.
The enthusiastic Brun, 20, will be a sophomore at Eastern Wyoming College, in Torrington, Wyoming, where she is studying agriculture communications. She found out about the internship program at OSU through her father (she lives in Joseph) and contacted Debi Warnock, OSU Extension Agent for 4-H/Family and Community Health, and “everything just sort of played out,” she said.
Warnock explained the internship program through OSU has two main purposes. The student intern receives college credit and is also paid for their time, she said.
“We’re helping (Brun) with her education. It’s not just as summer work,” Warnock said. “There was also a benefit for the office since Brun helped out with summer activities.”
Brun was drawn to the internship opportunity through her experiences and love of the 4-H program.
“Ever since I was in the fourth grade, I was in 4-H. It’s a big part of my life — 4-H is the future generation,” she said. “I like being around kids and giving back.”
In addition to her 4-H camp activities and experiences in the nutrition program, Brun participated in the Building Health Families Summer Exploration Program where she helped participants make bread in a bag. She also staffed a booth at the Watershed Festival helping children plant hens and chicks alongside Kris Fraser, teacher at Head Start.
Brun also helped with the Wallowa County Fair. As part of her internship project, she coordinated and put on a beef showmanship clinic.
“It helped me give back my knowledge of cattle so youth can succeed as best they can,” she said.
The clinic covered showing, daily hair care and fitting. She said there was “a big handful of kids and it was a fun one-on-one time” with them. Also, “a big shout-out to Grain Growers. They were very generous” with their donations she said.
Of the beef clinic, Warnock said, “It was cool that she could bring some expertise with her and bring it to her clinic.”
When she returns to Eastern Wyoming College, Brun will be expected to present what she has learned through a portfolio she has created, along with a PowerPoint presentation.
“It’s more of a learning opportunity,” she said of the internship, which included a class through the agriculture program, which had weekly logs and reflective questions Brun was expected to answer.
Her internship experience, from all appearances, has led her to conclude that she would “highly recommend,” she said.
“It’s a great opportunity to meet new people and be part of a program that makes a difference in so many youths’ lives. Plus, it’s fun,” she said.
Warnock echoed Brun’s sentiment.
“She (Brun) was great working with the 4-H court and contributed in lots of ways. She was an extra set of hands. I hope she will come back to us,” she said.
As with many experiences, sometimes one learns more along the way than anticipated, and in unexpected ways.
“One of the biggest things I learned is you work with a wide variety of individuals and it’s important to make a connection. They become your support system, which is crucial. (It’s important) to keep an open mind going into something. If you have a negative attitude, you’ll have a negative outcome,” Brun said.
Warnock anticipates the Extension Service office will have another intern in 2023. “It (the internship) is an opportunity for graduating (high school) seniors and college students to get college credit and earn money for college, and explore other fields” related to agriculture.
“I’m hoping there are other kids out there who would consider it,” she said.
