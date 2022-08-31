100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 31, 1922
All advertising signs on the state highway must be removed at once. Several such signs are along the road between Enterprise and Joseph.
Clarence Booth will be the proprietor of a new store in the room just back of the Wallowa national bank and next door to the Enterprise Electric company. The new concern will carry a well selected line of wall paper, window shades, window glass and framed pictures.
George Gray of Joseph brought beans into the Record Chieftain office last week. The pods ranged from 8 to 11 inches long and were green and tender.
Dr. Gilmore was called to Troy Monday night to attend a typhoid fever case.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 4, 1947
District Attorney Keith Wilson announced that a statewide drive to get rid of all slot machines and pinball games has been launched under the direction of the attorney general.
Floyd Borman was seriously burned when gasoline pouring from a hole in a gas tank spilled on him and caught fire as he was working with a welding outfit under his car. In an instant he was a flaming torch. Only the quick action of Bill Wergen, at whose shop he was working, prevented his being burned fatally.
The cost of maintaining one pupil in high school for one year varied in the four county high schools last year from a low of $198.02 in Enterprise to a high of $898.56 at Flora.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 31, 1972
The new apartment complex under construction on Depot Street in Enterprise by Joe Preso is beginning to take form. The first of two buildings, this structure will contain 7 apartment units.
Chuck Jones and Roy Wise are lucky to have neighbors! About 40 people showed up and helped put out a blaze in their grain field which burned about 40 acres of barley, 80 acres of grazing land and destroyed a 1970 Willys pickup.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1997
Long-time mule packer Dick Hammond and his wife Betty, a former Wallowa County Fair queen, are being honored this weekend as grand marshals of the 17th annual Hells Canyon Mule Days.
A 1933 Chrysler belonging to Enterprise’s Bud Stangel won Pre-1949 Best of Show honors at a car show in Lewiston last weekend. It was the first competition for the restored convertible coupe, one of only 700 ever made.
Wallowa’s Lorita Shumway won the 1997 title of Homemaker of the Wallowa County Fair. She becomes the latest in a string of fair homemakers that includes Eileen Williams, Rebecca Wolfe, Dody Taccarino, Joan Lathrop, Diane Larm, Debbie Yarborough, Linda Knifong, Violet Schweigert, Rowena Patton, Annette Lathrop, Kathy Becker, Renee Bunch, Sherrie Salmon, Marsha Svendsen, Ida Hillock and Hope McLaughlin.
