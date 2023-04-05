100 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1923
Sales of automobiles in Enterprise thus far this season have been larger than any spring since the boom times of the period just after the war. Dealers report many more inquiries, indicating an interest that promises a continuance of the revival in the trade. The Ford tops the list of sales this year, 32 cars of this kind having been sold in the county; a big percentage of these are of the enclosed type. The new four-door Ford sedan seems to be a popular car.
Hog cholera has made its appearance in the county in earnest and has killed 26 animals recently on the place of Joe Prgley, south of town. The hogs that died ranged in size from 30 pounds to 300 pounds, and Joe hauled the carcasses to the city dump ground and burned them. After several animals had died and Joe was not altogether sure of the cause, an expert from the state veterinarian’s office came in and at once pronounced the disease straight cholera. The remaining hogs of Prgley’s herd were treated with serum and the owner hopes to save them.
75 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1948
Bob Goebel has gone to work for the Wallowa County Soil Conservation service in the capacity of an engineer’s assistant. He is engaged in survey work for land leveling and the digging of drainage ditches in connection with farm improvement plans being worked out by the local soil conservation district. Much of the soil conservation district’s work has been held up during the winter months due to the frozen condition of the ground and the inability to make satisfactory headway. With the ground thawing and drying out, it is expected that considerable work will get underway in the coming weeks.
Licenses have been granted by the state liquor commission and by the city councils of Joseph and Enterprise for the establishment of liquor clubs at the Chief Joseph Hotel in Joseph and in the former Arcade restaurant building in Enterprise. Joe Dillon, proprietor of the Pastime pool hall, has the license for Enterprise, the authorities report, and is now engaged in remodeling the Arcade building into quarters for the club, which is expected to open by April 18. Several earlier applications for licenses to operate liquor clubs locally had been turned down by the state liquor commission on grounds that the commission did not feel that the community was large enough to support liquor clubs operated as a legitimate business.
50 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1973
Sheriff John Duckworth reported this week that a large flag which has been flying in front of the new Joseph Ranger station north of Joseph was stolen sometime over the weekend. The flag has been flown day and night since receipt of a ruling that it is proper to fly the national flag if properly lighted at night. The flag is the property of Wilfred Daggett, owner of the new Forest Service complex. The sheriff asked that anyone who may have seen a parked car in the Forest Service parking lot during the late evening hours on the night in question report whatever information they might have to him.
This Sunday’s Lions Club-sponsored display of antiques will offer a special treat: Alvin Gienger of Baker will display the collection of Springfield rifles dating back to the Civil and Spanish-American wars. OtherCivil, Indian and Spanish-American wars. Other firearms will be displayed at the show, along with coins, sculptures and other antiques. The local archery club also plans a display.
25 YEARS AGO
April 9, 1998
U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Kendall Clark will officially become the ranger for a second district on Sunday, April 12, when she officially adds the title of Hells Canyon National Recreation Area ranger to her current title of Eagle Cap Wilderness district ranger. Clark has been working in the temporary ranger role for Hells Canyon for much of the time since April 1997, when Ed Cole left the position to work for the Forest Service in Washington, D.C.
Buhler Ranch Partnership’s request for a zone change on 40 acres of property along the west moraine of Wallowa Lake has been continued until 1:30 p.m. on April 20. The request is to change the zone from exclusive farm use to rural residential and was heard before the Wallowa County Court. The issue went on the record Nov. 7, 1997 before the Wallowa County Planning Commission, which was unable to come up with a sufficient vote for findings to pass along to the court. Exclusive farm use zoning allows one home to be built on 160 acres of land and rural residential allows one home on 5 acres of land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.