100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 16, 1923
While camping in the timber at the upper edge of Alder Slope recently, a party of huckleberry seekers was visited by a bear. In the party were Mr. and Mrs. W.D. McAllister and niece, Eva Smith, Mrs. Frank Stevenson and Mrs. T.J. Wright. As they were settling down to sleep, “Abe,” Louis V. Stevenson’s small black dog began to show signs of uneasiness. Mrs. Stevenson sat up to see what had caused the excitement. It was a bear, standing on its hind legs, a few feet from the bed. The other campers were aroused forthwith, and the noise and the sticks thrown by Mr. McAllister induced the bear to move. It traveled around the camp for some minutes before it slipped away in the woods.
Salmon are beginning to come up the river in small numbers and preparations have been made at the Enterprise hatchery to take as many as possible for spawning. Two racks have been built across the stream by D.A. Clanton, in charge of the hatchery, one near that plant and the other at A.B. Conaway’s house southeast of town. These fish, seeking the upper stream to spawn, are caught in nets at night, just below a rack, and are transferred to the small feeding ponds by the hatchery, which for the time become holding pens. The salmon will be held there until they are ready to spawn, when they will be taken out and their eggs removed, and retained in the hatchery. A female salmon will have about 4,000 eggs. Mr. Clanton hopes to catch enough such fish to spawn many thousand salmon, thus completing the cycle of the fish’s life.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 19, 1948
A planeload of smokejumpers flew in from their station at Chelan, Washington, Monday and looked over the local forest and the landing fields available in the county. Last year, smokejumpers were stationed on the Wallowa National Forest, but this year they are on call out of Chelan, about two hours away in flying time. The new 2,200-foot landing strip on Lord’s Flat above the Snake River,has been completed by Tom Willett for the Forest Service and has been tested and found satisfactory.
William DeGroft has purchased the Ben McLaughlin ranch, which was recently bought by Corda Locke and M. Sevier. DeGroft also recently purchased 140 acres adjoining the McLaughlin place and has also acquired the Forthman place on Bear Creek. His two sons will operate the ranches and he will make his home in the former Raymond Smith property, which he has purchased.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 16, 1973
Some of Joseph’s water supply is still suffering from a broken water pipe discovered last Wednesday where the wooden pipe extends from the dam into Wallowa Lake. Much of the city’s water turned murky after dredging near the dam broke the pipe. Pine cones, pine needles and the like were reportedly coming through faucets as well as sludge and mud. As of Monday of this week a screen had been put across the broken pipe, clearing the water considerably. Still, Joseph residents were urged to boil their water before using for drinking purposes. The dredging which caused the break was done in an effort to get additional irrigation water from the lake.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 20, 1998
The last sheep-grazing permit in the Eagle Cap Wilderness has been turned back to the U.S. Forest Service under an agreement between a rancher and an organization dedicated to the protection of bighorn sheep. Oliver Wentz of Riley has agreed to permanently remove 2,000 sheep from the Eagle Cap Wilderness in return for an undisclosed sum of money paid to him by the Foundation for North American Wild Sheep, according to district ranger Kendall Clark, who noted that the Forest Service is committed to working with the foundation and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to rebuild bighorn sheep herds in Wallowa County. The agreement is expected to significantly reduce the risk of a mass die-off of bighorn sheep; experts believe the bighorns can contract deadly pasteurella pneumonia from contact with domestic sheep. Bighorn sheep disappeared from Wallowa County in the 1940s until the state began reintroducing the animals from Canada.
