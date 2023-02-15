100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 15, 1923
As a hunting party failed to find and kill Bill Taft, the big bull elk on the Chesnimnus, the state Game Department and forest officials have decided that he is not dangerous or vicious; rather, the big bull elk at the head of the lake is the dangerous and vicious animal. So the latter is to be killed. Old Bill Taft had been the victim of mistaken identity. But the bull at the lake is a very dangerous animal said to have pursued several men who barely escaped with their lives by climbing trees.
When Earl S. Hanna announced last week that the Wallowa Milling & Grain company would close out its stock of fuel and feed, and its office equipment, he thought he would do well if he cleaned up by the first of March. His advertisement appeared in the Chieftain on Thursday and by Friday noon everything was sold except for two cheap tables. The speed with which the goods moved leaves the company somewhat short of equipment with which to do business for the next two weeks. Buyers consented to leave some desks and other furniture until the first of March.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1948
A 2,460-acre stock ranch in Zumwalt, owned by W.O. Ross, has been sold to Glenn Shaw. The ranch adjoins the old Gill Brother place and the holdings of Dr. Brink. There are about 400 acres of good farmland on the place and the balance is pasture. Vandon Mayor will run the ranch, which is to be stocked with cattle. C. A. Miller handled the sale.
At least four new homes will be constructed this spring and summer in the new residential development at the foot of Wallowa Lake. Among the builders will be Max Wilson; Harold Shaw, the new owner of Joseph Lumber; Beatrice Young, La Grande retired schoolteacher; and Mr. West of California, brother-in-law of J.K. Best of Enterprise.
The city of Enterprise has awarded a contract for the purchase of a 1,000-gallon street-sprinkler unit, which will be delivered in the near future. The sprinkler is a trailer unit and will be pulled by a truck.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 15, 1973
Two pickups were heavily damaged in a wreck about three-quarters of a mile from Wallowa on Bear Creek last Saturday morning. Steve Henderson was driving toward Wallowa and Mrs. Aldon (Sandra) Johnson was backing out of her driveway when the accident occurred near the Bear Creek Bridge. An investigating officer said Henderson indicated that he could see the other pickup backing onto the roadway but when he attempted to stop on the slick roadway, he was unable to do so in time. Henderson’s pickup turned over as a result of the collision and Johnson’s pickup sustained heavy damage to the bed and rear portion. Neither driver was injured.
The annual edition of Rodeo Sports News has listed Chief Joseph Days in Joseph as among the top prize money rodeos of the United States.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1998
A history program about the people who lived along the Snake River will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25 at the U.S. Forest Service Wallowa Mountain Visitors Center conference room on the hill just west of Enterprise. A panel of “old-timers” will answer questions about life on the Snake, and audience participation will be encouraged. The museum group planned this program by popular demand following a program on the same topic by Hazel Johnson last year.
The advice Cathy Eaton has for Olympic figure skating contenders could apply to athletes in any sporting endeavor: make sure you’re enjoying yourself, she says, and find a good coach. The 42-year-old former professional skater and teacher now lives in rural Joseph. Before moving to Wallowa County from Lake Tahoe last year, Eaton and her ice dancing partner, Richard Hartley, competed in major events worldwide. Now, she works as a holistic health consultant, and does a San Francisco-based radio talk show on the subject. She somehow finds time for family life with her husband, Randy, and their preschool-age son.
