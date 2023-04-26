100 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1923
An accident involving an automobile and a boy on a bicycle happened Monday afternoon on North Street. The auto passed over both boy and wheel, wrecking the wheel, but the boy escaped with slight scratches. Mrs. Lulu Bowlby was driving west in a Ford car when she overtook F. H. Cole in a truck. She turned to his left to go around him and there in front of her car was Clarence Robey, a fourth-grade pupil, on a bicycle. The auto struck the boy and he and his wheel were caught on the front. As the machine bumped up over the concrete curb, boy and wheel fell beneath and were rolled over together under the body of the car. The bicycle was wrecked but the boy appeared uninjured except for scratches on his knees. His escape seemed so miraculous that spectators could hardly believe their senses and were overjoyed to see him rise safe and whole.
75 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1948
Charles F. Fogelquist, forest ranger on the Joseph district, has tendered his resignation effective May 1, when he will become associated with the Ponderosa Pine Lumber Co. with mills at Elgin, Wallowa and Joseph. Mr. Fogelquist will serve in the capacity of forester of the company representing the company in its timber dealings throughout this area. The company, a subsidiary of the Ralph Smith Lumber Co., also has mills and extensive timber holdings in other parts of Oregon and in California. Mr. Fogelquist has been with the U.S. Forest Service since 1935, when he joined the staff of the Umpqua National Forest. He will be succeeded by Otis W. Foiles, a ranger on the Butte Falls District of the Rogue River National forest with headquarters at Medford.
Gross sales at he county auction sale sponsored by the Joseph Sales Co. at Joseph last Saturday amounted to about $10,000. Forty-five different sellers brought merchandise to the sale. Several older cars and tractors were sold and a wide assortment of farm machinery and equipment. A fair crowd attended the sale in spite of unfavorable weather. A 1947 Dodge Pickup brought $1,575 at the sale and a 1923 Model T. Ford sold for $77.
50 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1973
The Joseph Chamber of Commerce and its president, Roy Carter, have launched a fundraising drive to help develop a public park at the east end of the rodeo grounds. The chamber recently purchased a parcel of land from Roy Daggett. Carter proposes dividing the land into square-inch lots and selling honorary ownership to each parcel. If every square-inch lot sells, that could net the chamber more than $10 million. Carter said they don’t expect to sell all of the tiny lots, but hope to sell enough to pay for the improvements they’d like to make on the land.
Saturday, April 28, marks the opening of the 1973 trout-angling season. At dawn on that day, all lowland lakes and most streams in the state become available to anglers, as do some of the higher lakes in the mountains. The opening weekend and several weeks following may be marred by adverse weather, which could make angling miserable or muddy some streams beyond fishable condition, according to the Game Commission, Snow in some areas will also block access to a few lake and streams until later in the season.
25 YEARS AGO
April 30, 1998
Fresh from the Chief Joseph Days coronation dinner the weekend before, the 1998 CJD court of Queen Brooke Follett and princesses Abby Marshall and Quinn Casaray started off their season in the spotlight by placing first in the Asotin County (Washington) Fair Parade. “I was so proud of them,” said Jill Arbogast, who, with husband John, is serving as first-year court chaperone. Arbogast was on the 1989 CJD court and says she is enjoying her new role. In addition to the court, a contingent of Joseph Chamber of Commerce rodeo committee members spread the word of Chief Joseph Days in the Asotin parade riding on the CJD stagecoach.
The first leg on what is projected to be a three-to six-year Wallowa-Whitman National Forest prescribed burn project near Imnaha should begin any day. A U.S. Forest Service news release states that the initial 600 acres of a 7,540-acre burning project, depending on weather conditions and fuel moisture, will be ignited between April 23 (last Thursday) and May 30, depending on weather conditions and fuel moisture. The objectives of the project are to reintroduce fire into the ecosystem under controlled conditions, reduce fuel accumulation, maintain open park-like stands conditions and reduce the potential for stand replacement wildfires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.