100 years ago
Nov. 11, 1920
As a shock to the community came the news yesterday of the death of Colonel Fremont Graves at his home in Enterprise. He had been ill only a few days with pneumonia. Colonel Graves, 42, came to Enterprise in 1881. Few men were held in higher esteem. He carried considerable life insurance and otherwise left his affairs in sound condition reflecting his good business judgment.
Warren G. Harding has been elected president of the United States and the duty of all citizens is to make him everybody’s president. He must assist in solving many great problems of reconstruction and needs to feel he has a united nation behind him.
Price reductions are noted in the advertising and window displays of many merchants these days. Many articles are now offered at cuts of 20 percent and more, as the replacement cost drops.
75 years ago
Nov. 8, 1945
Jack Cathcart, pilot at the Joseph municipal airport, flew Dr. Martin to the Snake river to attend Bill Maxwell, who accidentally shot a finger with a 30-30 rifle. The plane landed on the Kenneth Johnson place.
Plans to form a soil conservation district in Wallowa county collapsed when an insufficient number of farmers turned out to the polls to vote on the proposition. The total eligible vote was 1070 but only 401 votes were cast.
The Enterprise Savages were held to a scoreless tie by the visiting Halfway team last Friday. At half time Miss Mary Lee Dawson was crowned queen of football, and Misses Myrtha Poulson and Jo Jean Wade princesses.
Five thousand folders advertising the advantages of Wallowa county will be printed in the near future and sent out to persons interested in this area.
50 years ago
Nov. 12, 1970
Seven Washington State University students had a harrowing experience Sunday when they were swept several hundred feet down the steep face of Mt. Joseph by an avalanche as they worked their way within twenty feet of the summit on a mountain climbing expedition. Three girls in the expedition were injured.
More than 30 percent of the total property taxes levied in Wallowa county for the 1970-71 year were paid this week by Idaho Power Co. which issued a check in the amount of $493,232.
Pacific Power & Light hosted an overflow crowd of 4-H leaders and guests at the Gold Room in Joseph at the annual banquet. There were 119 in attendance. Newly elected president of the 4-H Leaders Association is Larry Waters.
Local Shriners took part in the annual trek to Portland to deliver food to the children’s hospital. The local club sent 13 vehicles and joined other rigs along the route so that upon arrival in Portland the caravan totaled 88 vehicles laden with 113,000 pounds of food at a value of about $26,000.
25 years ago
Nov. 9, 1995
Lottie Chrisman, 87, of Wallowa, died as the result of injuries received when she was struck by a pickup while walking in a crosswalk across the main street of downtown Wallowa.
Enterprise High school won its first-ever boys cross country state championship. Coached by Dan Moody and Dan Ousley, the team is comprised of Charley Neveau, Matt Dustin, David Melville, Adam Johnson, Devon Grace, Ray Cook, Gabe Wishart and Jamie Stenkamp.
