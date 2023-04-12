100 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1923
Cranking a car is not always a safe proposition. F.H. Cole was painfully injured Monday morning when the truck he was cranking backfired, catching his hand between the crank and the radiator and stripping the flesh off one of his fingers and badly cutting three others. Kenneth Baker was also injured the same morning. He was cranking a Ford at the highway camp near Gwynne and the engine backfired, severely spraining his wrist.
75 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1948
The monthly meeting of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce was held Tuesday evening at the Enterprise Hotel. Considerable discussion was held on the need for an effective ordinance to control the activities of solicitors and peddlers. City Attorney R.V. Chrisman reported that the City Council was facing issues with drafting a control ordinance which would not be declared unconstitutional as an undue interference with interstate commerce.
James N. Daugherty of the Lewiston-Enterprise Stage Line has bought a new steel-body bus for the Blue Mountain Highway run, mounted on a 1¼-ton chassis, capable of comfortably carrying 15 passengers. The weight of the bus alone is 6,000 pounds. Daugherty plans a trip soon to Enterprise to study road conditions and to try to work out a better connecting schedule with Wallowa Lake Lodge.
A 5-cent an hour across-the-board wage increase retroactive to April 1 has been granted by the Mount Emily Lumber Co. to its mill employees here, according to Don H. Reed, business representative for the Blue Mountain District Council of the lumber and sawmill workers union. The wage increase also has been granted to the employees of the Ponderosa Pine Lumber Co. at Joseph, Wallowa and Elgin. This is the second increase in wages received by the local mill workers this year. Wages were increased 7½ cents an hour Feb. 1 making the total wage increase this year 12½ cents an hour.The local rate for common labor at the mill is now $1.37½ an hour. Skilled labor runs from around $1.50 an hour to $2 an hour.
50 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1973
Mrs. Fred (Joan) Tippett of Joseph is making use of the crying towel this week as she missed a big potential cash prize of $265. Mrs. Tippett was called by the “Dialing for Dollars” program and the prize was missed because she was at work. She works at the Ponderosa Motel.
25 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1998
Enterprise students have decided they want to keep the name “Savages” for their school mascot but need more time to select an image that best portrays the name. Students grades 8-12 on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to keep the name “Savages” but were split on the question of whether the accompanying logo should depict an ax-wielding caveman or flame-headed muscleman. A second election to decide which figure should be used to represent the Savages is scheduled for May 20, according to Enterprise High School Principal Ron Brown, who is inviting the public to submit proposed logos prior to the election. The school district is offering a $100 prize to the person who submits the winning image.
Next Tuesday, April 21, is the date set by Larry and Linda Lorscheider to reopen the Ponderosa Motel just south of the courthouse in Enterprise. Restorative work has been ongoing since the 25-unit motel was ravaged by fire May 29 of last year, nearly 11 months ago. The fire was started by an electric heat lamp in a bathroom and spread early morning smoke over Enterprise. Primarily a roof fire, Larry Lorscheider said that most of the property damage was due to water. The Lorscheiders, with the help of North Pacific Insurance of Portland, have spent some $700,000 to repair and upgrade the motel, which was originally built in 1968.
