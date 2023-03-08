100 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1923
In Wallowa County in the year 1922, 51 marriages were performed and 22 divorces were granted. This shows how common divorce has become even in a community like the ones in the county, where rural life dominates and the towns are few and small. Divorce statistics for the nation are being gathered by the federal Census Bureau.
Two carloads of Wallowa County mules were taken to Pendleton last Saturday for sale to farmers of Umatilla and neighboring counties. The shippers were A. Wade and son, Clifford, and C.H. Zurcher and H. Best. They had intended going a couple of weeks earlier but were stopped by the heavy snow which fell in that part of state.
75 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1948
The Wallowa County Sportsmen’s Club campaign against magpies and crows starts next week with bounties set at 5 cents on the former and 10 cents on the latter. Checking stations have been established at Beith Hardware in Joseph, the Thompson Auto Supply in Enterprise, at the Crow store in Lostine and at Baird’s Variety store in Wallowa. Hunter are required to turn in both legs of the birds killed to collect he bounties. In addition to the bounties, merchants in Wallowa, Lostine, Enterprise and Joseph are offering prizes to the persons who bring in birds banded with their names. Several crows and magpies are to be trapped and released each week after being banded with names of firms offering prizes, which range from $5 to $25. Total prizes now offered amount to about $350.
50 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1973
U.S. Sen. Bob Packwood arrived in Oregon Friday, March 2, for a nine-day visit. On Saturday he flew to Hells Canyon for filming of a documentary film on the Snake River. The remainder of his visit will include attendance of the annual Dorchester Conference in Lincoln City and a “listening tour” of Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
Sheriff John Duckworth this week issued a reminder to ranchers that this is the time of year when rustler activity is at its greatest. He suggests that where possible, small calves and calving cows be kept in pastures back away from main roads to discourage rustlers.
Patrolman Larry Powers of the Enterprise Police Department, coordinator with the Wallowa County Jaycees, said this week that local police will again be on the lookout for youngsters who show exceptional care in riding their bicycles. Youths will be selected by various policemen from time to time for presentation of an award at city council meetings.
25 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1998
Lucas Stangel had the fastest racer when the Cub Scouts from Wallowa County held their annual Pinewood Derby Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Enterprise. Brett McCleary and Brady Norman placed second and third in a competition, which qualified 15 racers for the April 25 district championships in La Grande.
The time has come for the people of Oregon to use the initiative process to rein in state agencies which are making up new laws at an unprecedented rate, according to a property rights group which hosted a political rally Monday at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise. A capacity crowd of farmers, loggers, businessmen and others turned out for the event hosted by Oregonians in Action, which has launched a campaign to place a proposed initiative on the ballot next November which would give citizens and the state legislature greater oversight of state agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.