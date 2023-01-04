100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 4, 1923
It is not safe for drivers to risk using their cars without 1923 auto licenses, Enterprise city councilors were told at a meeting. Marshal John Crawford asked councilors for advice on the question, and they told him he could give some leeway to drivers who could show they had applied for the new plates, but others should be prosecuted. This was supplemented by a statement by Sheriff F. D. Rinehart, who said he had no authority to stretch the law for anybody and the law forbids a car to run on streets or roads without 1923 licenses. However, he recommended leniency for a short time for those who had applied for the new licenses and had not received them.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 3, 1948
George DuBois, Prairie Creek farmer, was seriously injured last Thursday morning at his home when his tractor ran him down. He cranked the tractor, which without his knowledge was in high gear, which led the tractor to run over him. His son Dick stopped the tractor. Mrs. Harry Freudenberg brought Mr. DuBois to the hospital for treatment.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 4, 1973
Officer Mike McCoy of Wallowa called Sheriff John Duckworth via radio stating that he was giving chase to a car heading out of Wallowa to La Grande. McCoy said that the roads were very slick that evening and as he rounded the corner at Ashby’s in the canyon his car began to slide sideways; he recovered and resumed the chase. At the next curve between Ashby’s and the water fountain the other car went into a sideways slide and as it rounded the corner it met a pickup driven by Norman Pratt of Enterprise. Pratt said he could see the sliding car approach so he braked, but the other driver was unable to right his car and smashed broadside into the front of the Pratt vehicle. Pratt escaped without injury, but the other driver was taken to the hospital in Enterprise by the Wallowa ambulance where he was said to be suffering from a slight concussion and other minor injuries. The driver was issued a citation to the Wallowa City court on charges of attempting to elude a police officer.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 1, 1998
A meeting of the Wallowa County Planning Commission lasted 75 minutes and dealt solely with a request for a zoning change made by Buhler Ranch Partnership and Dunloggin Inc. The request was to change land zoned for exclusive farm use (EFU) to single-family residential (R1). The commission voted against the request based on a determination that the county already had adequate supplies of land zoned for residential use and that the land in question had been historically used for farming.
