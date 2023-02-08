100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 1923
Roaming in the forests and thickets for the big country north of the upper Chesnimnus, Bill Taft, the old bull elk, is still lord of his herd. The sentence of death passed by the state Game Commission on grounds that the old elk has become troublesome was not executed last week. The hunting party — consisting of the official marksman, the official taxidermist, gun bearers, porter, and beaters of the bush, cooks, interpreter, guards and guides — reached the cabin in Billy Meadows’ pasture last Wednesday via sleds. After a good night of sleep, the party ventured out but returned that night without seeing an elk. After three days, the hunt was abandoned and the party returned to civilization.
Any woman is proud to get a good hatching of eggs the first week in February, but a hen of Mrs. Oral Beecher’s made a perfect score. She hatched 15 chicks from 15 eggs. The hen and her brood are single comb Rhode Island Reds.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1948
Coach Jenkins of the Wallowa High School faculty owes his life to some quick thinking. Sunday at about 7 p.m., as he was returning home alone from La Grande in a snowstorm, his car headed for the bank at the viewpoint on Imnaha Hill. Seeing that he could not stop in time, he jumped to the road and the car, a new Willys station wagon, plunged over the embankment. He could hear the car rolling over as it plunged several hundred feet through the darkness to the canyon bottom. He was unhurt and was picked up by a passing motorist and brought to Wallowa. Local individuals and organizations, citing the accident as further proof that the guardrails erected on Minam Hill are still not adequate, have sent several telegrams to the state Highway Commission.
The Wallowa County Pomona Grange met with Wallowa Grange last Saturday. The morning meeting was taken up with regular grange work. This being the 25th anniversary of Pomona it was suggested that charter members present stand. There were six: Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Hook, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Himelwright, Mrs. Almeda Carper and Mrs. Helen Gowing.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 1973
State Sen. Mike Thorne said his week that his committee on Agriculture and National Resources will be holding a hearing next Wednesday on Senate Bill 144, which would pay a bounty of $25 for a coyote pelt. Coyotes were afforded a measure of protection in 1972 when the use of the poison Compound 1080 was banned by President Richard Nixon. Since then, local ranchers have reported a great increase in the number of coyotes, and predation of sheep has increased. Thorne said that he would welcome testimony from any Wallowa County residents.
The Mount Howard Gondola Lift may operate for one Sunday during the month of February if enough people are interested, according to gondola manger Rene Thoeni. Thoeni said that anyone interested in using the lift should call him at his home and he will make arrangements to run the lift on the most suitable Sunday during this month, either the 11th, the 18th or the 25th.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1998
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Oregon Department of Agriculture are adding a new wrinkle to an old way of doing business. For more than 20 years the Bragg Investment Co. of Long Beach, Calif., has been grazing cattle on U.S. Forest Service land near Imnaha. For the past 17 years Charlie Warnock has been working with those cattle. But in the wake of a state lawsuit, state water-quality measures now must be addressed before a federal grazing permit in Oregon can be issued. Warnock and Bragg Investments will be the first case in Wallowa County.
