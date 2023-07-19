100 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1923
A Dodge touring car belonging to Dave Kirezerick of Elgin was wrecked on the Trout Creek Hill Sunday. Mr. Kirezerick and three other men were coming over from Elgin to attend the ballgame here. Either they were unfamiliar with the road or the driver in some way lost control of the car for, after they had rounded the first curve, they drove toward the second and sharper curve at a faster rate of speed. When the car struck the curve it was traveling so fast that the wheels lift the ground and the car turned over twice, and stopped on its left side with the four men still inside. They crawled out and walked to Enterprise for help. None of the men in the car was hurt beyond sustaining some slight bruises.
75 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1948
Harry Jacovy has signed a contract to serve as superintendent of the Wallowa School, succeeding Armand Larive, who recently resigned to accept a position at Hermiston. Jacovy comes from Richland, Washington, where he was employed briefly on the large atomic plant there. He has held numerous responsible school positions and is a graduate of the University of Idaho with a master’s degree. He has a wife and two daughters, ages 5 and 7.
John Jenkins, who has been teaching math and serving as coach at Vanport College, has been hired as superintendent of the Enterprise school. Mr. Jenkins is a graduate of Linfield College and the University of Oregon. During the war, he served in the education department of the Kaiser shipyard where he was credited with new and improved training techniques.
The B.A. and John McLaughlin ranch 1½ miles south of Wallowa has been sold to Mark Sevier and Corda Locke. The ranch consists of 2,400 acres, of which 133 acres are irrigated, 100 acres are dry farm land and the balance pasture. The ranch has been in the McLaughlin family for many years and is considered an exceptionally good piece of land.
50 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1973
A frantic mother and a Good Samaritan neighbor revived a little girl last Wednesday after she had been found face down in a pond near her house. “It’s nice to have people around that you can call on,” said the mother, Mrs. Tom (Sharon) Huffman of Enterprise. The Good Samaritan was neighbor Ed Young, whose background in lifesaving proved to be just that, a lifesaver; he helped resuscitate the girl, Sherry Huffman. Huffman’s two children (Andy, 3, and Sherry, less than 2) were playing on inner tubes on a 3-feet-deep pond near their home. After the incident, Mrs. Huffman went to La Grande and bought a plastic swimming pool for her children.
25 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1998
Everyone is reminded to move their vehicles from Main Street in Joseph before the Chief Joseph Parade grand parade at 10 a.m. Saturday or risk having them towed from the street. “Cowboy Country Heaven” is the theme of the 1998 CJD parade, which will honor grand marshal Kirk and Mary Hayes.
Visitors and residents alike are invited by descendants of the Nez Perce, who once inhabited this country, to two friendship feasts being held on each end of the Wallowa Valley this weekend. The Chief Joseph Days feast will be held about noon Saturday, July 25, immediately following the parade at the tepee encampment at the east end of the rodeo arena in Joseph. The Tamkaliks feast is scheduled at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 26, at the new powwow grounds on Whiskey Creek in Wallowa. The hosts will provide salmon and meat at both celebrations.
