100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 1, 1923
The executioners have started in search of their victim. Charlie Ryason, Art Lyman, George Rogers and P.C. Bond left last Monday for Billy Meadows pastures with the purpose of killing Bill Taft, the large bull elk. The state Game Commission ordered that he be killed, as he is old and troublesome. Bill Taft was brought into this county with the first band of elk in February 1912. At that time it was uncertain whether the transplanting of elk in this country would be a success, but now large bands of elk are roaming the pasture. As Bill Taft has aged, he has become vicious and has frequently attacked visitors at the pasture. The body will be mounted and taken to the Branch Line Club home at the head of the lake.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1948
The city of Wallowa has purchased a new $3,500 firetruck. The truck is a Ford ¾-ton pickup with a 100-gallon water tank, water pumper, fog nozzle, tank capable of producing 200 pounds of pressure, three hoses, a fireman’s ax, two five-gallon one-man cans, siren, blinker lights and other equipment essential to a modern firetruck.
Several local cars have traveled over the Chief Joseph Trail to Lewiston this past week without difficulty, according to reports. The road is said to be in reasonably good shape except for a rough stretch beyond the Flora Junction where the dirt surface was cut up before the ground froze. As long as the ground stays frozen and there is no heavy snow, the road will be usable, according to motorists who have been traveling it.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 1, 1973
A pair of cougar sightings on the same bus trip left Imnaha students buzzing Thursday morning. Driver Vivian Strickland had picked up all of the upriver kids except Rhonda Simmons, and just before getting to the Simmons home, Audrey Sandlin pointed toward the river. There, sitting on a rock in the middle of the river, was a large cougar. Strickland stopped, and as all her passengers were eyeing the cougar, something in front of the bus caught her eye and she looked up to see a smaller cougar in the road in front of them. Neither animal seemed in a hurry; the one in the river sat for some time, then leaped to the bank and sauntered off. The students told Clyde Simmons of the encounter when they met him just a little ways down the road; he took his dogs and headed to the site but didn’t see anything of the two cougars.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1998
A proposed change in highway classification systems would downgrade Wallowa Lake Highway (Highway 82) in state rankings and make it more difficult for the local highway to compete for funds. Instead of being designated a highway of state significance, the highway would be rated as regionally significant. That message came from Oregon Department of Transportation Regional Manager Tom Schuft of La Grande as he presented Wallowa County officials with the draft of the new Oregon Highway Plan. “To no longer have a highway of statewide significance is kind of a shocker,” said county official judge Ben Boswell.
John Williams briefed county officials about the county’s Natural Resources Advisory Committee’s recommendation to reject the Interior Columbia Basin Ecosystem Management Plan. The committee, in a detailed report, gave numerous reasons why the plan did not fit the best interests of Wallowa County.
