Anglers who have been making occasional hikes to Aneroid and other lakes in the high Wallowa Mountains have come to the conclusion that the trout in these lakes do not get sufficient food. In the lakes, which have been stocked for a number of years, the fish are numerous and give every indication of being underfed. Two weeks ago, D.B. Reavies and W.S. Burleigh went to Aneroid Lake this past week Byram Mayfield and Harold Steel make the trip. Both parties brought back much the same report, with trout to support their opinions.
75 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1948
Forest Service trail crews went to Aneroid, Horseshoe and Ice lakes last week cutting out logs and making minor repairs. They reported that the trails to these lakes are now open. Ice Lake is said to be still frozen over.
Craig Bros. has sold its Pine Creek and Elk Mountain holdings and plans to reduce its operations at its ranch in the valley. The Pine Creek outfit, consisting of about 3,000 acres of spring and summer range, was sold to Emmott and Wade. This Pine Creek place was built around the acreage which Asa Craig homesteaded in 1916 and was one of the few places still held by an original homesteader in this area.
50 YEARS AGO
June 28, 1973
The baby-born-in-a-taxicab routine is a thing of the past for Tim and Audry Hammack Melville of Enterprise. The Melvilles also found a substitute for the stork last Sunday when a special Army helicopter was called to Enterprise to take Audry to Portland. Audry didn’t have her baby in the chopper, but her first child was born at the University of Oregon Medical School Hospital after she arrived there. She was experiencing difficulty during the final days before her first child was born and was flown to Portland for treatment. A healthy 5-pound 15-ounce son was born on Monday evening. A hospital spokesman said that both baby and mother were doing well. The spokesman added that this was the first cross-state “ride in an Army helicopter to replace the traditional taxicab.”
25 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1998
The Enterprise School District is offering to refund more than $2,000 in donations it received from supporters of changing the high school mascot. School superintendent Roger McGath last week issued letters to contributors saying their donations would be returned if they found the final outcome of the mascot issue unacceptable. “Our school board accepted the efforts of the students to keep the name ‘Savages’ but have no picture associated with the word,” said McGath. “This decision may or may not be acceptable,” he continued, noting that contributions left in school district offers would be used to replace and reference we have to Indians on our athletic equipment.”
