100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 25, 1923
A month of spring weather on the Imnaha, after a brief winter early in December, has mixed up the seasons a bit, say farmers living in the canyon. From the middle of December there was not even a frost on the river until last Friday night, which was followed by a regular freeze Saturday night.
With the winter more than half gone, the county log pile, provided to keep jail prisoners warm throughout the cold weather, hardly shows any effect of the season. In fact, the pile was altogether intact until the recently when it became apparent that there were no likely to be prisoners enough to cut up the logs this winter. Only one such involuntary worker is on hand, F. J. O’Malley, who is under sentence for moonshining, and he could not be expected to operate a cross-cut saw alone. So the county has engaged Jake Bauer to hold the other handle of the saw.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 22, 1948
Although all sections of the county are pushing the March of Dimes campaign, contributions are not as heavy as was hoped, according to Mrs. Dorothy Wergen, chairman of the drive. Many people are making dollar donations when $2 is the quota per individual, she reports. Schoolchildren, however, are doing an excellent job, Mrs. Wergen states. South Fork Grange at Lostine is planning a dance on the night of Saturday, Jan. 31, with proceeds going to the drive. Dances are also being scheduled at Enterprise and Joseph.
A logging truck driven by George Wart went into the ditch on the Chief Joseph Trail about 20 miles north of Enterprise on Tuesday night. Mr. Wart, who was unhurt, stated that he suddenly came upon a car parked at the edge of the highway as he was meeting a car from the opposite direction. The road was icy and to avoid a collision, the truck swerved into the ditch. The driver of the parked car was arrested, but said that his gas line had frozen and that he had abandoned the car to walk to Camp Ten.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 25, 1973
Officers from the Oregon State Police and the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office have spent considerable time puzzling over an incident last week during which an unknown person may have sustained a bullet wound in the hindquarters. The Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Wes Moore place on the Benston Ranch downriver from Imnaha. Cassie Maw Moore heard a prowler outside the home. When she went to investigate, she saw someone moving and shouted for the person to stop. When that order was ignored, Mrs. Moore fired a shot in the person’s direction. Mrs. Moore told officers she heard the person scream as if the bullet had struck its target, but officers couldn’t find anything, even though they expected to find at least some blood, if not a body.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 22, 1998
Men in Wallowa County are being invited to a special casting call for the comedy “The Boarding House” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22 at the Lostine Presbyterian Church. The play is being planned by MidValley Theatre, and director Kate Loftus said that while there were plenty of women and teen aspirants at auditions earlier this week, men are still needed to fill five roles.
