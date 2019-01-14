100 years ago – January 16, 1919
Skating on Wallowa lake was perfect last week. The whole lake was frozen over with ice about two inches thick and clear as crystal. Large crowds of skaters were on the ice, continuing their sport in the moonlight far into the night.
Sulfur spread on alfalfa land has been proved to increase the yield very largely, in tests made in other parts of Oregon. It will be tried out this season on Wallowa county fields on a large enough scale to give an idea of whether it will be as valuable here as elsewhere.
Bounties on 752 coyotes and 59 bobcats and lynxes were paid by the county in 1918. The aggregate amount paid was $2598.
A roaring Chinook yesterday morning wrecked buildings and blew down trees in a wide stretch of country around Joseph and Enterprise. The most serious damage was done to the Joseph school building, the south part of which was half demolished. The railroad roundhouse was quite demolished, and left a wreck. Several barns were overturned.
70 years ago – January 13, 1949
Logging and sawmill operations were at a virtual standstill this week due to a combination of market conditions and the severe cold and deep snow. With temperatures ranging to 35 below zero in some sections and snow in the timber five and six feet deep, logging crews have found it impossible to operate with anything approaching efficiency.
The Enterprise fire department answered 14 fire alarms in 1948 and held fire losses down to $5,355 for the year.
Fire at the A.J. Oliver ranch destroyed the barn and ten head of registered Brown Swiss cattle, including Nellie’s Pete, grand champion bull at the Pacific International last year.
50 years ago – January 16, 1969
With the progress that is apparent in the planning for the gondola lift from Wallowa lake to the summit of Mt. Howard, it now appears that bids for the construction of the upper and lower terminal buildings and the erection of the towers for the gondola may be called for by the end of January.
The newly elected officials of the City of Enterprise took the oath of office Monday evening. Those who were elected to the various positions are Lorin Ricker, city attorney; Jack McClaran, Dick Halverson and Harry Voss, city councilmen; Dr. Bryce Moffit, mayor; and Clair Humphreys, city recorder.
Bids are currently being received by Joseph School District for the razing and removal of the old Joseph High School building which has been replaced this year by a modern new school building. The old building was constructed out of a native stone in 1910 and was originally three stories high, including a full basement with classrooms.
25 years ago – January 13, 1994
The Riverside Café at Imnaha, owned and operated for the past 24 years by Phyllis White, has been sold to Short and Rhonda Gould, who plan to offer a variety of services at the longtime Wallowa County business.
The snowpack of the Wallowa Mountains is probably the best in the state, with the snow water equivalent listed as 100 percent of average at the three sites surveyed.
Marc McFetridge, 15, a member of Wallowa County’s Boy Scout Troop 565, has earned the Eagle Scout Award, Boy Scouting’s highest rank.
As many as 100 employees of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest are expected to lose their jobs on May 1 when Forest Supervisor Bob Richmond receives his fiscal ’94 budget.
