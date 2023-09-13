100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 13, 1923
A controversy of more than two years’ standing could come to a head in a few weeks, in the trial of North Pacific Construction Co. against Wallowa County. The company claims the county owes it $61,736, as balance due on the Imnaha market road contract. The county asserts it has paid, or offered in payment, all that the company has earned. It had been expected that the case would come to trial this month, but this now appears unlikely. As the county is a party to the action, an outside judge will hear it, and Judge J.W. Knowles had arranged to trade benches with Judge W.H. Evans of Portland. But it’s not clear when the two judges will find room in their schedules for the exchange.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 16, 1948
Last Sunday, Mrs. Bertha Millard and Mrs. Zelma Hammack were resting on the front porch of Mrs. Millard’s cabin at the lake after a comfortable dinner when they heard an intruder in the kitchen. They heard a crash of falling dishes, which brought them to their feet. Before them they saw a huge brown bear, eating up the remains of their cakes, pies and other dinner leftovers. The ladies made a frontal assault on the bear, who realized that he was no match for a couple of husky women whose cakes had been stolen and whose dishes had been smashed. He took one good look at the women descending upon him and made a break for the door — and freedom.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 13, 1973
Enterprise residents Jerry and Glena Magera found a wild bobcat in their midst. Glena Magera heard something in the garage but didn’t know what it was, so she asked an Enterprise police officer to investigate. After the officer poked in a corner with a broomstick, the cat came out and ran up a tree in neighbor Jerry Weaver’s yard. The Game Department responded, but the cat only went higher. Cal Tasveigen of Enterprise TV Service came by with his ladder truck and offered to run his ladder up the tree to get the “kitty.” It was only while he was in the air on the ladder that he learned it was a wild bobcat that he was after, not a house cat. A short time later, Vic Coggins got a noose around the cat and lowered it into a sack. The cat, about one-third grown and hungry, was placed into a pen for couple of days to feed; the Game Department planned to release it into the wild.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 1998
Bobby Irving of La Pine commemorated his father’s 62nd birthday in the Eagle Cap Wilderness by bagging a Rocky Mountain goat — a feat accomplished only once since 1968. Irving was the lone recipient of a hunting tag; he aced out another 1,800 hunters who participated in a lottery for the tag, the only one issued in the Wallowa Mountains this year, and one of only two in Oregon. Irving got his goat near the top of a mountain rising to 9,845 feet above sea level, and dropped it no more than 20 yards from the summit. His father, Robert Sr., witnessed the once-in-a-lifetime event through his binoculars. It was a fitting birthday present for the man who accompanied his son on the hunt.
Following up on a successful event last year, organizers have plans for the second “Nez Perce Art in Wallowa” event in Joseph. The event showcases the work of Nez Perce and associated Columbia Plateau Tribal artists at the Joseph Community Center. Proceeds will benefit the Nez Perce Center Coalition, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to developing a permanent site for the annual Tamkaliks Celebration on 160 acres of land adjacent to the city of Wallowa.
